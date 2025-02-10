A B Cotspin bags order to supply 500 metric tonne of cotton yarn

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Textile manufacturer A B Cotspin on Monday said it has secured an order to supply 500 metric tonne of cotton yarn worth about ₹15 crore.

This substantial win reinforces the company's position as a trusted supplier of high-quality cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and eco-friendly textile solutions, a company statement said.

The order will contribute to the company's growth strategy and further solidify its presence in the competitive textile market, it opined.

This win comes at a time when the Indian textile industry is poised for growth, supported by the Union Budget 2025-26's focus on strengthening the textile, MSME, and manufacturing sectors.

Government initiatives such as the Mission for Cotton Productivity, enhanced credit support for MSMEs, duty restructuring, and a renewed push for domestic manufacturing are expected to drive growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

Furthermore, the ongoing political situation in Bangladesh presents an opportunity for Indian textile exporters to capture a larger share of the global market, it noted.

"This achievement not only strengthens our position in domestic and international markets but also significantly contributes to increasing our sales and profitability. We expect to achieve a turnover of around ₹350 crore and EBITDA of ₹50-55 crore for FY 2025-26," Managing Director Deepak Garg said.

A B Cotspin has cultivated long-standing partnerships with a distinguished clientele across diverse industries.

These partnerships include SPL Faridabad, a supplier to major US and international retailers like Walmart, JCPenney, Nautica, and Target; Jawandsons Ludhiana, known for their house furnishings under the Oster Blankets and TITLIS Bed Sheets brands, as well as Mi Arcus Baby Garments.