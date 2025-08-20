A  better way to trade futures and options

Futures and Options (F&O) trading holds immense opportunity, but it also moves fast and demands speed and precision. Strategies can go wrong quickly with sudden price swings, and margin calls that catch you off guard. Executing trades often means juggling between platforms.



SmartOptions by Trendlyne, is an all-in-one platform that brings together strategy creation, real-time analytics, broker execution, portfolio hedging, risk management, and alerting. Whether you're a beginner exploring your first call spread or an experienced trader building multi-leg strategies, SmartOptions is designed to do this easily - and fast.



What sets it apart? It caters to both beginner and expert-level traders, providing simple strategy recommendations for new users while offering advanced tools and customization options for seasoned traders. It also helps you manage your risks with real time alerts and portfolio hedges. Everyone knows most F&O traders lose money, and our tools help you minimize that risk.

Here’s a quick look at what is available:



1. Quick Options: Beginner-friendly tool that offers prebuilt strategies based on market view

2. Strategy Builder: Build and simulate complex multi-leg option strategies

3. Portfolio Hedge: Simulate market falls and create hedging strategies

4. Real-Time Alerts: Get instant alerts on P&L, OI, volume, and more

5. Broker Integration: Place trades directly through your broker of choice.

6. Options Analytics: Explore live analytics, option chains, screeners, and OI trends, all in one place.



Let’s dive into what makes each of these tools useful:

Quick Options: Turn your market view into action in seconds New to options trading, and have a market outlook in mind? Quick Options helps you act on that instantly. Whether you’re bullish, bearish, or neutral, the platform suggests predefined strategies with payoff charts, option Greeks, breakeven levels, and risk-reward profiles.

Source: Trendlyne

Just select your market view, and Quick Options does the rest. You can tweak inputs, compare strategies, and save your preferred setups. It’s the perfect entry point for beginners looking to understand options strategies without starting from scratch.

Strategy Builder: Your custom multi-leg options lab For those who like to go deep into strategy crafting, SmartOptions’ Strategy Builder provides the ultimate playground. You can create multi-leg strategies from scratch or choose from over 20 predefined setups, including iron condors, straddles, strangles, and more.

Source: Trendlyne

Simulate your strategy using real-time market data. Analyze potential P&L, view payoff charts, examine margin requirements, and evaluate Greeks like Delta, Theta, Vega, and Gamma.

Test how the strategy responds to market changes before execution. You can trade instantly or save for later. It’s a complete toolkit for precision strategy-building.

Portfolio Hedge: Prepare for market downturns Markets can turn quickly. A sudden fall could hurt your portfolio’s value, but what if you could plan?



With the Portfolio Hedge tool, you can simulate market corrections and explore hedging strategies such as protective puts or spreads. Based on your portfolio's exposure, the tool recommends optimal setups to reduce downside risk.

Source: Trendlyne

Compare different outcomes and expiries, and protect your positions in a smarter, data-driven way.

Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead with timely signals In F&O trading, timing is everything. SmartOptions enables you to set alerts based on:

Last Traded Price (LTP)

Open Interest (OI)

Volume spikes

MWPL (Market Wide Position Limits)

Profit & Loss on open positions

Source: Trendlyne

These alerts are customizable and work across your watchlist and live trades. Notifications are sent via email or WhatsApp the moment your trigger is hit, ensuring you never miss a market move.

Broker Integration: Trade directly with your broker The best strategies mean little if the execution is clunky. That’s why SmartOptions lets you place trades directly with your broker of choice, currently supporting Zerodha and Fyers.



You don’t have to switch tools or platforms, just select a strategy, review the trade, and execute it directly from SmartOptions. More brokers are being integrated soon, further enhancing accessibility.



This integrated execution flow is a huge win for traders, making strategy deployment frictionless and efficient.

Options Analytics: One-stop center for strategy and sentiment analysis These are several key tools to give you a panoramic view of the derivatives market:

Options Chain & Analytics : Get 20+ live metrics per strike, including Greeks, volume, IV, and OI. Add contracts to watchlists or set alerts right from the chain.

: Get 20+ live metrics per strike, including Greeks, volume, IV, and OI. Add contracts to watchlists or set alerts right from the chain. Open Interest and Buildup Trends : Track changes over 5, 10, or 15-minute intervals. Spot buildup zones, support and resistance, and shifts in sentiment with visual cues.

: Track changes over 5, 10, or 15-minute intervals. Spot buildup zones, support and resistance, and shifts in sentiment with visual cues. F&O Screeners: Find opportunities using real-time filters like top gainers, active contracts, and FII/DII activity. Combine with RSI, SMA, MFI, and more for technical validation. This centralized view ensures smarter, faster decision-making—whether you're trading intraday momentum or building expiry strategies.



Rahul Choudhary is aProduct Manager at Trendlyne with 5+ years’ experience in equities and derivatives market

