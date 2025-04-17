A bit of luck goes a long way, just backed my execution: Starc

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Player of the Match Mitchell Starc said he "backed" himself to execute his plans after scripting Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals with two incredible overs in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday..

Thanks to Starc's brilliance, DC got the better of RR via the super over after the Australian pacer produced his magic not once but twice nailing blockhole deliveries at will. Needing nine in six balls, Starc bowled his yorkers consistently and conceded just eight runs to take the game into super over, where he gave away only 11, and DC got them in four deliveries..

"Just backed my execution, running with a clear plan. Sometimes it comes off, a bit of luck goes a long way. It was a fantastic game, happy to get on the right side," Starc said at the post-match presentation..

When asked if he thought about changing his plan, he said, "I've played long enough that everyone knows what I'm going to do. You can play that over ten more times and do ten different things and it can go different ways.".

Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

On RR's choice of batters for super over, Starc said, "Was a bit of a surprise to see left handers come in with my angle as the ball was tailing back in. Got one wrong there with the side line no ball, but we had the batting depth then to chase that down..