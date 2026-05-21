A brief guide to choose the ideal international travel medical insurance plan

Travelling abroad is exciting, but a medical emergency in a foreign country can turn it upside down fast. Hospital bills overseas can run into lakhs of rupees, and without cover, you pay every bit from your own pocket. This is why having international travel medical insurance is important. Depending on your trip duration and destination, travel plan requirements may vary. Thus, choosing the right plan is as important as deciding upon a destination. Here’s how to go about it:

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What to look for in an international travel medical insurance plan? Know what you actually need Start with your trip details, such as the trip duration, destination and whether you are travelling for leisure, business or educational purposes.

Based on these details, you can find out what kind of online travel insurance is necessary for your trip. For example, a weekend trip to Bangkok requires a very different plan than a two-month backpacking trip across Europe, where travel insurance is mandatory in many countries.

Check the coverage amount Medical costs in countries like the USA, Canada and parts of Europe are very high. In addition, certain location visas require a specific amount of medical coverage, such as the Schengen visa, which requires at least €30,000.

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When choosing a plan, evaluating the coverage limits is often more critical than focusing solely on the premium price . Be sure to check first whether the coverage amount will actually hold up when you need it most.

Look beyond hospitalisation A good plan offers more than just coverage for your hospital stay. Look for offerings like emergency evacuation, outpatient treatment, dental emergencies and repatriation of remains.

It is also important to check whether the plan covers pre-existing conditions, because many standard plans does not include these.

Understand the claim process Nobody wants to deal with strict paperwork during a medical emergency abroad. Look for plans that offer cashless hospitalisation at international hospitals and minimal paperwork, so you do not have to pay anything upfront.

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Also, check if the insurer has a 24/7 helpline you can call from anywhere in the world. This ensures that you receive support throughout the claim process, making it quicker.

Buy online for easy comparison You can compare coverage details, exclusions, and premiums side by side from home.

It is also simple to adjust the plan based on your destination, trip length, and group size. Instant policy delivery ensures you have the necessary documentation immediately available for visa applications or airport verification.

Do not skip the fine print Every plan comes with exclusions like, some of the most common are accidents from outdoor sports and medical care for problems that existed before the trip.

Taking a few minutes to read through the terms before buying can save you from an unpleasant surprise at the time of a claim.

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Conclusion Picking the right online travel insurance plan is easier if you know what you need, compare your options online and choose a plan that actually covers you properly.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.