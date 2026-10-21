A childhood video shaped her view of emotional strength; now a Kerala woman has invited Yogi to her wedding

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that she watched during childhood became a reference point in how Arundhati, a woman from Kerala, understood emotional strength. Years later, as she prepares to marry in December, she has written to the chief minister inviting him to her wedding and asking for his blessings.

In a handwritten, two-page letter, Arundhati described how she once regarded her tendency to cry easily as a weakness. Advice from friends that she needed to control her emotions to appear strong had led her to question whether sensitivity was incompatible with resilience.

According to the account of the letter, a cousin showed her a video of Adityanath in which he appeared emotional. Her cousin encouraged her to recognise that expressing feelings did not necessarily make someone less strong. The incident prompted Arundhati to reconsider the relationship between emotional expression and personal resilience.

Rethinking what it means to be strong Arundhati said the lesson stayed with her beyond that moment. She came to view strength as the ability to face difficulties, recover from setbacks and meet responsibilities, rather than as the need to conceal emotions.

“Whenever I doubt myself, you inspire me to move forward,” she wrote in the letter, according to the account shared.

She also described Adityanath as a source of motivation, citing what she sees as his perseverance and determination. The letter does not identify the video or specify when she watched it, but it presents the experience as an important influence on her self-perception.

Her account illustrates how an encounter with online video content can become personally significant to a viewer. In this instance, the influence she describes is not linked to a policy announcement or a political speech, but to the meaning she drew from a moment in which a public figure appeared emotional.

Invitation marks a personal milestone Arundhati is scheduled to marry Rahul on December 20, 2026, at the Green Park Convention Centre in Aluva, Kerala. She has invited Adityanath to attend the ceremony, describing him as more than a political leader and saying she regards him as an elder brother.

She acknowledged that his official commitments might prevent him from travelling to Kerala. In that event, she wrote, a congratulatory message and his blessings would still be meaningful to her.

The wedding invitation brings together a personal milestone and an experience Arundhati says helped shape her outlook. Her letter centres on the idea that emotional sensitivity need not be at odds with resilience, and that acknowledging one's feelings can coexist with facing challenges.