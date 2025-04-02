A Closer Look at Dubai’s Role in Global Wealth Migration

According to official sources such as theDubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and theUAE Ministry of Finance, Dubai is increasingly drawing interest from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and family offices. Backed by its geographic positioning, regulatory clarity, and robust financial infrastructure—including the launch of the DIFC Family Wealth Centre—Dubai offers a supportive ecosystem for wealth creation, management, and long-term legacy planning.

Strategic and Business-Friendly Ecosystem Situated at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai benefits from a time zone that allows for overlapping business hours with major financial markets in Asia, Europe, and North America. This strategic location is supported by advanced logistics and connectivity infrastructure, including Emirates Airlines and DP World.

Innovation, Infrastructure, and Livability Dubai is emerging as a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in innovation sectors such as AI and FinTech. In 2024, the city attracted AED 52.3 billion in FDI projects, with strong inflows into these industries. The emirate ranks first globally for greenfield FDI projects for the fourth consecutive year and first in the Middle East in the 2024 Global Power City Index.

Supporting this economic momentum is the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the region's largest financial hubs, home to over 6,500 companies and a growing ecosystem of wealth management firms and fintechs.

Quality of life continues to be a relevant factor in Dubai’s appeal. The UAE was ranked as one of the safest countries in the world in 2024, based on Numbeo’s Safety Index, which considers crime rates and overall personal safety perceptions

Wealth Influx and Regional Magnetism According to Henley & Partners, over 6,700 millionaires relocated to the UAE in 2024, the highest net inflow globally. Dubai alone accounted for a significant share, reinforcing its role as a nucleus for wealth migration. It is now home to one-third of investors in the MENA region.

The city's real estate market also reflects this growth, with AED 522.1 billion in transaction value recorded in 2024 and price increases nearing 20% year-on-year. GDP growth of 3.1% in the first nine months of 2024, driven by sector-wide performance, further signals broad-based economic resilience.

According to the UAE Ministry of Finance, the country offers a 0% corporate tax rate on taxable incomes up to AED 375,000 and a 9% rate thereafter. It has also signed over 190 Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs), enabling efficient cross-border wealth management. Additionally, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)provides a globally recognised legal and regulatory environment tailored for financial institutions. Complementing this is the UAE’s long-term residency initiatives, which aim to attract skilled professionals and investors, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a global wealth hub.