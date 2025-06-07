A First-Time Homebuyer’s Guide to Using a Housing Loan EMI Calculator

Buying your first home can be a major financial decision, therefore, it requires careful planning. While the prospect of homeownership is exciting, it is important to understand your repayment responsibilities from the beginning. A housing loan EMI calculator can help you estimate your monthly instalments and plan your finances effectively.
In this article, we explore the housing loan EMI calculator, eligibility criteria, and the documents required in the home loan process.
A housing loan EMI calculator is a free online tool that helps you estimate your monthly repayment amount, which includes both the loan principal and the applicable home loan interest.
To get started, you just need to enter three details:
The calculator will then display the EMI amount along with the total interest and amount to be paid by the end of the tenure. Some advanced calculators may also provide a repayment schedule (amortisation table) to give you a detailed break-up of your EMIs.
First-time homebuyers can use a housing loan EMI calculator as it:
Knowing your monthly payment helps you decide whether the loan fits within your current income and expenses.
You can try different loan amounts, interest rates, or tenures to see which gives you a manageable EMI.
By seeing the total repayment upfront, you can make more realistic borrowing decisions and avoid taking on more than you can handle.
Lenders determine the loan amount borrowers can avail of typically based on the following factors:
Most lenders require applicants to be at least 21 years of age. The maximum age is usually capped at 60–65, depending on whether the applicant is salaried or self-employed.
You should have at least 3 years of work experience if you are a salaried applicant. For self-employed applicant, a minimum of 3 years of business stability is required.
A credit score above 750 is preferred, as it reflects responsible credit behaviour.
Indian residents as well as salaried NRIs can be eligible to apply for a home loan.
To apply for a home loan, you will need to submit certain documents. Having these ready in advance can speed up the approval process.
Here is a checklist:
For first-time homebuyers, preparation is key. Using a housing loan EMI calculator helps you estimate your monthly repayments and structure your loan wisely.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
