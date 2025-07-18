A Flexi-Cap Fund with a Focussed Approach – Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund

After a broad-based rally in equities, markets may enter a phase of consolidation. During such periods, portfolios focused on companies with strong business fundamentals and consistent earnings growth potential may offer differentiated performance compared to broader market indices. The Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund builds a diversified portfolio across large, mid and small cap stocks, with the objective of generating capital appreciation, subject to market risk.

Mutual funds have emerged widely used route for investing in equities. Indian mutual fund industry managed assets worth ₹74 trillion, as on June 30, 2025, as per monthly data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Flexi cap funds — which offer fund managers the flexibility to invest across market capitalisations — recorded net inflows of ₹5,733 crore in June 2025.

Motilal Oswal Flexicap Fund is a diversified equity scheme that invest in shares of companies across market capitalisations– large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap - without restrictions on sector or company size. This flexible mandate allows fund managers to invest across sectors based on opportunity identified through research. The portfolio typically consists of up to 35 stocks reflecting a focused investment approach that seek to represent the fund managers, high conviction ideas within the overall investment objective of the scheme.

The current portfolio comprises stocks across market capitalisations and sectors. It is positioned to potentially benefit from India’s ongoing economic recovery. As estimated by the Reserve Bank of India, the Indian economy is expected to post 6.5% real GDP growth. The top five sectors in which the scheme has invested - IT-software, consumer durables, industrial products, retailing and telecom, offer solid diversification.

CIO and Fund Manager at Motilal Oswal AMC – Niket Shah mentions “Our Flexi-Cap strategy, backed by our fund house philosophy QGLP framework, ensures we invest only in high-quality companies with robust ROE/ROCE, long-term earnings growth potential and disciplined valuations. By aligning at least 65% of our portfolio with structural themes like China+1, Make in India, financialisation and tech services, we aim to build a resilient, high-growth portfolio that can capitalize on economic recoveries while smoothing volatility for investors.”

Though the scheme aims to generate capital appreciation in the long term, the fund managers are actively reviewing the portfolio and modify allocations based on their assessment of market opportunities and associated risk-reward assessment.

Importantly, the fund’s focused approach to portfolio construction is balanced with agility. The fund managers actively adjust allocation across market capitalisations and sectors and may reduce exposure to stocks that no longer align with the investment rationale.

The scheme maintains a high active share, reflecting a differentiated portfolio compared to its benchmark index, the Nifty 500 TRI, shaped by the fund managers’ investment thesis.

The scheme attempts to strike a balance between a focused, high conviction portfolio and active risk management with agility. Its quality-focused approach seeks to participate in long terms opportunities while aiming to manage downside risk. Investors seeking a diversified equity scheme with a long-term financial horizons - such as retirement or a child’s education - may consider Motilal Oswal Flexicap Fund a suitable candidate for their core equity portfolios with a long term investment timeframe.

Disclaimer:

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

The term 'Hi-Quality and Hi- Growth Portfolios' refer to Motilal Oswal AMC's defined fund management processes based on internal qualitative and quantitative research parameters & not be construed as investment advice to any party. The above statements reflect our investment philosophy and should not be construed as indicative of future performance.