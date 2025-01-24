A guide to doctor loan eligibility for different types of medical professionals

Learn all about the eligibility criteria for doctor loans and what documents you need to apply for one.

As a doctor, your focus is primarily centred on caring for your patients. However, whether you are expanding your clinic, starting a new practice, or managing personal expenses, financial support can sometimes be necessary. This is where doctor loans, specifically designed to cater to the financial requirements of medical professionals, come into play. Different types of doctors like general practitioners, dentists, surgeons, and others can apply for these loans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But before you apply, it is important to understand the doctor loan eligibility criteria and documentation requirements to make sure you are adequately prepared. Different types of doctors might have slightly different loan requirements based on their career stage, income levels, and whether they run their own practice or work for an institution. However, the basic eligibility criteria remain the same, and loans are structured to provide the financial boost you need.

Choosing the right lender is as important as selecting a financial partner. There are multiple lenders in the market, but trustworthy and institutional lenders have stood the test of time and proved their reliability. Moreover, the loan terms are convenient and designed by keeping medical professionals in mind, making it easy to focus on what matters most, your practice.

Here are some key benefits of applying with Bajaj Finance:

Access higher loan amounts of up to Rs. 80 lakh

Enjoy longer repayment tenures of up to 8 years

You need not worry about pledging your assets as this loan is collateral-free

With instant disbursals get access to funds within 48 hours post-approval

Whether you are a general practitioner or a specialist, doctor loans are designed to fit the needs of all types of doctors.

The eligibility criteria for Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan Here is a quick rundown of the doctor loan eligibility requirements. These criteria are simple, making it easier for doctors to access the funding they need: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nationality: You need to be an Indian citizen

Age: Applicants should be between 22 and 80 years of age

CIBIL score: A CIBIL score of 685 or higher is generally required. This helps lenders assess your creditworthiness

Medical registration: Your medical degree must be registered with the relevant medical council. This ensures that you are a qualified professional and eligible to apply Documents required to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Doctor Loan In addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, you will need to submit certain documents when applying for a doctor loan. Here is what you will need:

KYC documents: Valid ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter’s ID, or driving license

PAN card: To verify your identity and tax status

Medical registration certificate: Proof of your qualification and registration with the medical council Once you have ensured that you meet the eligibility requirements and have all the necessary documents ready, you can apply for a doctor's loan right from the comfort of your home or clinic! Once verified, you will be eligible to receive loans up to Rs. 80 lakh.

With multiple repayment options, 3 loan variants, and quicker disbursal time, lenders ensure you meet your financial needs effortlessly. So why wait? Whether you are a general practitioner, specialist, surgeon, or dentist, check your eligibility and apply for a doctor loan to grow your practice today!