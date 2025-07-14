A Life in Motion: How Cultural Shifts Became This Designer’s Biggest Asset

For Mehul Bhargava, design has never been confined to a studio, software, or sketchbook. It’s a way of seeing, absorbing, and connecting with the world — something he’s been learning not just through projects, but through the lived experience of moving across nine cities, three countries, and three continents.

Currently based in New York, Mehul is a 22-year-old industrial and UI/UX designer whose work spans both physical and digital realms. A graduate with highest honors from Pratt Institute, he has designed everything from 3D-printed consumer products to intuitive digital health platforms. But ask him what truly shaped his creative philosophy, and he won’t point first to the tools — he’ll point to the people, cities, and rhythms he’s grown up with.

“When you’ve lived in places like Delhi, Nairobi, and New York, you start to realize how differently people navigate the world — and what they expect from the objects and systems around them,” he often reflects. “That awareness quietly enters your work.”

Design as a Daily Practice For Mehul, design isn’t just a job — it’s a lens that influences how he cooks, organizes his desk, notices wayfinding in a train station, or even manages feedback at work. Having been exposed to different cultural norms, he’s become attuned to nuance: where some people value efficiency, others value ritual; where some expect sleek minimalism, others seek warmth and story.

This multicultural perspective informs how he designs user flows, picks typefaces, models components for 3D printing, or thinks through packaging systems. His process is less about finding one perfect answer and more about uncovering what’s appropriate — for the user, for the context, for the moment.

Blending Physical and Digital One of Mehul’s strengths lies in his ability to fluidly switch between physical and digital design — a skill that’s increasingly valuable in today’s connected world. His portfolio includes Swish, a concept vacuum cleaner with soft, organic curves meant to invite use, as well as UI projects like a real-time diabetes support platform designed for Novo Nordisk. Whether he’s prototyping with PLA filament or wireframing in Figma, he brings the same curiosity and systems thinking.

Still Evolving Even as he builds an international career, Mehul sees himself as a work in progress. His current focus is on refining how he tells stories through design — stories that are both globally relevant and locally rooted. He’s especially interested in the emotional layer of objects and interfaces: how they make people feel seen, supported, and understood.

“Living in so many cities showed me that no design is neutral,” he says. “Everything carries intention — whether it’s a chair, a checkout screen, or a toothpaste cap. Once you understand that, you begin designing with more responsibility.”

Feathers in his cap: Mehul Bhargava is an Indian-born industrial and UI/UX designer based in New York City. He has worked across industries including consumer tech, wellness, and healthcare, and has been recognized by the IESNYC Lighting Competition and the Student Choice Award at Pratt Institute. You can follow his work at https://mbdesignwork.com

