A look at Ethereum, LILPEPE, and a new generation of tokens

Both established cryptocurrencies and newer tokens are garnering interest from investors. Ethereum (ETH) remains a important component of Web3, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gaining attention as a Layer-2 meme-native protocol. Additionally, several other tokens, from DeFi projects to meme-coins with potential real-world uses, show promise. This list of ten projects demonstrates potential for 2025 and beyond, based on their technology, ecosystem development, and market momentum. These options offer a mix of stability, such as Ethereum and newer meme-focused projects like LILPEPE.

Advertisement

Ethereum (ETH) Ethereum remains a prominent contract platform, supporting a wide range of DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and Web3 innovation. Ethereum is working on scalability improvements through features like roll-up integration. Its adoption is growing globally, with institutions utilising smart contracts and developers building dApps. ETH is a cryptocurrency that can provide access to Web3's core infrastructure while offering stability and liquidity.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is developing a Layer-2 blockchain that focuses on memes. It aims to facilitate fast, low-cost transactions and presales that are designed to be difficult for bots to access. In the Stage 4 presale currently underway, it has reportedly raised approximately $2.9 million and sold over 2.6 billion tokens. The platform features a launchpad called "Pump Pad," which aims to prevent sniping, locks liquidity, and promotes fairer token launches. LILPEPE's zero-tax approach means users retain all their profits, differing from some meme tokens that impose fees.

Advertisement

Whether its the memes or the Layer 2 aspirations, $LILPEPE offers a combination of culture and technology.

It aims to be a meme-token ecosystem by connecting meme culture with infrastructure. Its roadmap includes Layer-2 mainnet, staking, NFTs, governance tools, and potential listings on centralised exchanges. LILPEPE is positioned as a project for investors interested in meme-related assets with potential.

Arbitrum (ARB) Arbitrum (ARB) is recognised as one of Ethereum's Layer 2 scaling solutions. It aims to make transactions more affordable and faster for Ethereum users while maintaining the network's security. With a market value of approximately $1.5 billion and developer support, ARB supports an ecosystem of DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, and dApps. Recent updates, such as Nitro, are designed to improve throughput and gas efficiency.

Advertisement

Arbitrum provides practical utility with user-friendly bridges, multi-chain support, and institutional-level uptime. As more transactions and decentralised activity move to Layer-2 chains, ARB holders may see benefits. With potential ETH price increases and the growing need for network scalability, ARB could be considered for Ethereum's future growth.

Ethena (ENA) Ethena (ENA) introduces a concept for margin trading and lending across multiple chains. It allows users to open leveraged positions using synthetic assets. ENA addresses demand for decentralised finance by offering leverage, liquidity efficiency, and synthetic protocols. The project's market capitalisation is approximately $1.54 billion, and its stock price is around $0.25.

Ethena's utility is distinct due to its focus on capital-intensive use cases. Borrowers, dealers, and liquidity providers interact directly with derivatives governed by the protocol. As both institutional and retail investors seek more ways to engage with DeFi, ENA is one of the notable opportunities in the ecosystem, offering cross-chain margin access and trading flexibility. If interest in leveraged DeFi increases in a future market upturn, ENA may generate returns for early adopters.

Advertisement

Jupiter (JUP) Jupiter (JUP) functions as Solana's leading DEX aggregator, routing transactions through the efficient pools to aim for optimal pricing and minimal slippage. JUP has a market valuation of about $1.17 billion and a price range of $0.397. It draws liquidity from the Solana ecosystem, encompassing DeFi, NFTs, and token swaps. JUP's user growth is driven by both the number of transactions and the number of people who use SOL. This positions JUP as a key part of Solana traders' infrastructure. Its utility may increase as more apps, wallets, and protocols use Jupiter. JUP is presented as a tool to help users save money, rather than a meme token with high taxes. Jupiter's role could become more significant if Solana continues to expand its transaction volume. For investors interested in protocol level involvement and real-world applications, JUP presents a narrative and the potential for gains.

Advertisement

Bonk (BONK) BONK is a meme coin from the Solana ecosystem. It combines meme culture with fast and inexpensive transactions. With a market cap of approximately $1.17 billion and trading in the low microdollar range, BONK has garnered significant attention from the community through targeted airdrops and decentralised distribution. It is designed for ease of use, low fees, and compatibility with Solana wallets and apps. It also benefits fromSolana's higher throughput.

Its recent daily increases of 9.8% and considerable volume suggest community support. As meme tokens evolve, Bonk aims to be at the intersection of cultural virality and protocol adoption. For investors seeking lower-priced meme assets, BONK is presented as a choice due to its potential upside and connection to Solana's scaling objectives.

Advertisement

Fartcoin (FART) Fartcoin (FART), despite its name, is presented as a serious participant, with a market cap of about $1 billion. The coin is designed for cross-platform utility and meme value. It focuses on community involvement and token utility. FART aims to be both an entertainment and a DeFi token. Its price is close to $0.995, with a daily growth of more than 8%. Its appeal is in combining meme-native branding with liquidity pools, user rewards, and potential token utility extensions in a scalable way. FART connects community virality and token value as meme investors look beyond initial hype.Its approach is distinct and aligns with broader trends in meme utilization and value dissemination. If diverse meme tokens gain popularity, Fartcoin could see increased interest.

Advertisement

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) started as an NFT project, and has evolved into a hybrid of NFTs and tokens. PENGU aims to connect art and utility. It trades for approximately $0.0092 and has a following within the Web3 subculture. Their plans include Web3 products, collectible integrations, staking mechanics, and collaborations with systems like Ledger. The Pudgy ecosystem remains active, despite a reported value decrease since January.

Pudgy combines collectibles, utility, and meme currency by compensating community members and utilising IP monetisation. As the NFT ecosystem and token utility expand, Pudgy Penguins may benefit from cultural revaluation and consumer product use. This positions it as a notable project in the meme space.

FLoKi Inu (FLOKI) Floki Inu (FLOKI) began as a tribute to Elon Musk's dog and has expanded to include Floki University (for cryptocurrency education), metaverse collaborations, staking programs, and burn mechanisms to reduce supply. FLOKI blends meme culture with utility. It has a market valuation of about $669 million and a price of about $0.00007.

Advertisement

Its multi-pronged approach—education, global marketing, and tokenomics—aims to bridge virality to value. Despite the volatility often associated with meme tokens, FLOKI's community-funded environment is intended to support its longevity. FLOKI offers a mix of spectacle and substance for meme-coin investors. It seeks to combine entertainment and functionality.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Dogwifhat (WIF) is a creative and popular meme coin on Solana. WIF is gaining attention for its marketing, social media presence, and increasing adoption within the Solana ecosystem. It’s trading at about $0.75 with a market cap of $757 million. Its daily price increases of over 5% suggest investor interest.

Beyond being a meme the token also indicates future integrations, DApp utility, and staking options. As Solana attracts more memecoin activity, Dogecoin aims to be central to meme culture and decentralised application use. WIF combines community strength with targeted growth within the competitive meme sector.

Advertisement

Conclusion Future crypto market upturns may favor projects that combine solid fundamentals with broad appeal. Ethereum continues to be a foundational element of Web3, while Little Pepe (LILPEPE) could be a notable project in 2025, offering speed, scalability, and cultural relevance. . With Ethereum providing infrastructure and LILPEPE offering market momentum, investors might consider a balanced approach. Other projects on the list, such as Arbitrum, Bonk, and Floki, demonstrate the growing diversity of this market. For those interested in this space, consider the LILPEPE presale.

👉 Get Started at: https://littlepepe.com

Let your portfolio ride both the waves and the memes.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Advertisement

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.