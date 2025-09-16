A Million Users a Week: What Binance’s Growth Rate Tells Us About the Next 100 Million into Crypto

Binance may already be the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by active users, but its growth story is far from over. Rather than slowing down, the platform continues to expand its reach, innovate its offerings, and capture new segments of the global crypto market.

Advertisement

In fact, based on the latest membership data, Binance continues to grow rapidly. As of July 2025, Binance had over 280 million registered users worldwide. Compare that to just 18 months prior, when the platform had only 190 million users. The recent run-up in retail and institutional user adoption has certainly played a role in this, but so too have the numerous advantages Binance’s platform and product offerings have compared to the competition.

Reaching Record Membership Levels, With High Onboarding Velocity Binance has grown its membership by nearly 45% since January 2024, with most of this growth occurring over the past twelve months. During the first half of 2024, Binance’s user base grew by 10 million users, but during the second half of the year, the number of registered users increased by 50 million.

Advertisement

During the first half of 2025, total registered users increased by 25 million. That may represent a deceleration compared to the second half of 2024, but it still represents growth acceleration on a year-over-year basis. As new user registrations continue to average around 1 million weekly, Binance appears well-positioned to continue adding at least 50 million users annually, but the platform may be aiming to once again grow at an even faster clip.

As Binance CEO Richard Teng noted in an X post published earlier this year, “the journey to onboarding 1 billion users isn’t a dream—it’s a mission. Every step we take today brings us closer to making crypto mainstream. Let’s build together.”

Richard Teng

Advertisement

Considering the factors that have enabled Binance to capitalize on crypto’s rise, and attract hundreds of millions of retail, business, and institutional users, this goal appears to be well-within reach.

Binance’s Winning Over Retail, Business, and Institutional Customers Binance’s rise to the top of the crypto exchange leaderboard has been fueled by a deliberate focus on serving three distinct audiences — retail users, businesses, and institutional investors who each have specific needs and tailored solutions on the platform.

For retail users, the exchange has invested heavily in education and intuitive design. The Binance Academy, launched in 2018, offers free multilingual courses on blockchain basics, trading strategies, and risk management helping millions of first-time investors get comfortable with crypto. Binance CMO Rachel Conlan explains the company’s focus on education to continue to grow the crypto community, “Every move we make at Binance is designed to scale awareness, build trust, and transform curiosity into lasting confidence. That’s how we grow not just our platform, but the entire crypto ecosystem.”

Advertisement

The Binance App remains the core entry point, supporting quick fiat-to-crypto purchases in over 150 currencies with a clean, beginner-friendly interface. More recently, Binance AI-Powered Smart Wallets have made self-custody more approachable by offering automated key recovery, smart transaction routing, and AI-driven security alerts — reducing the complexity and risk traditionally associated with managing private keys.

For businesses, Binance Pay continues to open doors. Merchants can accept over 70 cryptocurrencies without conversion fees, bringing companies that previously operated solely in fiat into the crypto economy. From e-commerce marketplaces in Southeast Asia to luxury brands in the Middle East, Binance Pay processed over $72.4 billion in merchant transaction volume in 2024, enabling businesses to tap into the rapidly growing crypto-spending demographic.

Advertisement

Institutional adoption has been accelerated by Binance’s scale, liquidity, and advanced market intelligence tools. The platform routinely processes over $16 billion in daily trading volume, ensuring deep liquidity for large block trades. A key differentiator in 2024 has been Binance Alpha, the exchange’s institutional-grade analytics platform, which offers macroeconomic insights, on-chain data visualizations, and predictive market models tailored for professional traders and asset managers. Combined with services like Binance Custody, offering segregated cold storage and high-performance trading APIs, Binance Alpha has become a central tool for hedge funds, family offices, and proprietary trading desks seeking an edge in volatile markets.

As outlined in Binance’s 2024 Annual Report, the exchange’s near-100% uptime, broad product suite, and ability to handle surging volumes make it equally adept at onboarding a first-time buyer in Nairobi, enabling a retailer in Dubai to expand payment options, or facilitating a multimillion-dollar Bitcoin acquisition for a Wall Street fund.

Advertisement

With innovations like AI-powered wallets and institutional intelligence platforms, Binance’s “secret sauce” is no longer just about access — it’s about empowering every type of market participant to operate with confidence in the global crypto economy.

The Road to 1 Billion Registered Users Through all of its aforementioned advantages, Binance remains well-positioned to continue growing at a rapid pace. Make no mistake, challenges do still remain. Factors like regulatory headwinds and technical scaling issues could impact user retention.

Not only that, when it comes to attracting a billion users, a lot needs to happen in terms of overall cryptocurrency adoption. Reaching the 1 billion mark may require reaching populations that not only have yet to adopt crypto, but are cut off from the traditional banking system.

Advertisement

However, these challenges are not insurmountable. Current regulatory trends worldwide appear favorable to the industry. Binance’s success in scaling up thus far points to continued success with its future scaling up efforts. As for reaching underserved populations, Binance’s proactive efforts in reaching the unbanked and underbanked point to further success reaching 1 billion users.

Moreover, there may be a synergistic dynamic between Binance’s further rise, and crypto’s mainstream breakthrough. As Binance opens the door to more potential crypto users, this leads to increased crypto adoption. As a larger portion of the global population moves to crypto, this in turn should lead to increased usage and adoption of Binance’s crypto-based financial services platform.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.This article is part of paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand.Hindustan Times/HTDSL shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Advertisement