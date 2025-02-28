In today’s fast-paced business landscape, innovation is the key to staying ahead and being competitive. Business leaders must continuously seek ways to optimize processes, enhance productivity, and drive growth. AI is a transformative force that is reshaping how organizations operate. From healthcare and finance to manufacturing and logistics, AI is making its mark across diverse industries. But AI isn’t just about automation, it’s about unlocking new possibilities and empowering humans to focus on what truly matters.

A recent Work Trend Index report1 revealed that 64% of employees surveyed face ‘brain-drain’ caused by challenges managing work tasks due to lack of energy and time. These people are 3.5X more likely to struggle with innovation and strategic thinking. In the same study, 70% of employees say they would use AI to lighten workload. According to a global study by IDC2 focused on the business value and opportunity of AI in the workplace, 71% of organizations are currently using AI, and for every $1 a company invests in AI, it is realizing an average return of $3.5X. The IDC study illustrates that AI has a measurable impact on businesses.

The AI vision: Turbocharge your business impact Ultimately, business leaders look to AI to accelerate workforce innovation, boost problem solving, and stay competitive in the marketplace. Employees want AI to simplify their workday, elevate their work and help them make a bigger impact. Ultimately, this is all good for the business. The most ambitious leaders don’t just want employees to get the job done. ​They need their employees to want to make a difference, to grow the business, and to innovate. They want inventors, instigators and disruptors operating at scale. ​For results-driven employees--and ones who know that the path to success lies in continuous innovation--they need to be empowered by smarter PCs, apps, and tools to increase efficiency and elevate their potential.

Done right, AI in the workplace can address the high expectations of both business leaders and employees.

Introducing a new class of devices

Copilot+ PCs accelerate innovation, solve problems faster, and drive business impact.

Powerful performance for a transformative impact Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs3 put high performance, security, and AI at your service. This new class of devices is designed for advanced AI experiences to make every day more efficient and enjoyable. Built on an architecture for innovation, Copilot+ PCs come with NPUs to run AI processes directly on the device, with 40+TOPS performance to speed and enhance everything from content discovery and language processing to videocalls. Plus, Copilot+ PCs learn and adapt to your needs and workstyle, so that your day keeps getting easier with relevant results and recommendations. Copilot+ PCs are business-ready and your mission-critical business applications will run better than ever.

Unlock productivity superpowers Now you can focus on what really matters at work with AI-powered efficiency and creativity at your service. With Copilot in Windows4 with commercial data protection and an NPU powering unique AI experiences like Recall5, you can uncover new opportunities, solve problems faster, and create compelling content. Summarize relevant information and compare, analyze, and visualize data in charts and graphs to get valuable insights. AI is there when you need it—just press the Copilot key. With just a few typed, spoken, or written words for context, Recall can find what you’ve seen or heard on your device. Suggestions can help you take quick action on your findings, including copy, summarize, send to Copilot, create email, and more.

Inspire and drive excellence by transforming your writing and make your words shine by drafting and editing emails and other content with Copilot in Windows. Enhance communications with the ability to understand almost any call, conversation, or recording using live captions6 with real-time translation from 44 languages into English.

Powerful security designed for AI Copilot+ PCs provide the highest level of Windows cybersecurity. Protect business and personal data by running more AI operations directly on the device. Stay ahead of evolving threats with proactive shields like enhanced phishing protection, malware safeguards, and mission-critical app protection including App Control for Business. You can shield your most sensitive data with secured-core PC protection including the Microsoft Pluton security processor and TPM 2.0.

Turbocharge your business impact Take advantage of intelligent edge computing for increased performance and security combined with easy remote management, flexible cloud usage, and improved energy efficiency. Copilot+ PCs are easy to implement and manage with familiar tools like Microsoft Intune7 and using your existing security policies. By connecting offerings like Microsoft Copilot Studio8 and Copilot for Microsoft 3659, you can create AI experiences tailored for your unique business needs with custom, automated workflows and industry specific solutions. With Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Copilot+ PCs, it’s easy to deliver AI capabilities at scale across your favorite Microsoft 36510 apps. Plus, with Copilot for Security11, you can assess and respond quickly to threats using AI-powered security analysis tool that works with Microsoft security products12.

Put AI to work and light up your business potential Copilot+ PCs bring powerful intelligent edge computing to your desktop experience. Regardless of the size of your organization, you can empower your entire workforce with access to unique AI features on high-performance devices for the most productive and gratifying Windows experience.

Why wait to benefit? With support for Windows 10 ending soon, it’s an ideal time to replace aging devices with Copilot+ PCs. Stay competitive with continuous innovation and equip your employees with Copilot+ PCs and get the latest feature and security updates delivered right to their desktop.

Upgrade now and Safeguard mission-critical data Windows 10 support ends on October 14 2025. Don’t let outdated PCs put your business at risk. Upgrade now to the fastest, smartest, most secure Windows PCs ever. Shield your business information and privacy with Secured-core PC protection, Microsoft Pluton, and granular IT control across data, apps, and Al.

Join our Webinar- Accelerate innovation with Copilot” Are you ready to unlock the full potential of your team and embrace the AI-driven future of work? Register for our upcoming webinar to learn more about Copilot+ PCs, discover how AI can accelerate your business, and find out why upgrading to Windows 11 is the best move for your organization’s success.

