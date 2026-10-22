A new Bandra Bay is on the way: Pedestrian walkway inaugurated

A bayside walking track, a garden with landscaped lawns, and a lifestyle hub with a literature zone, a pet park and an amphitheatre, a mini golf course and a sports zone. All this and more will soon be a reality at Bandra Bay, which is being reshaped into a waterfront for walking, reading, playing and relaxing.

The makeover has already begun. On Sunday, October 11, Maharashtra Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Cultural Affairs, and the MLA for Bandra West, Adv Ashish Shelar, inaugurated a new pedestrian corridor along LK Mehta Marg. It is the first completed public project under the larger Bandra Bay Beautification Initiative. The corridor was developed by Godrej Properties Limited and RC Group, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Sunday’s inauguration: A morning by the sea The walkway is designed to ease movement. Families and children joined a morning of community wellness by the sea. Visitors pedalled stationary cycles that lit up with every turn, took on a walking challenge along the waterfront, joined Zumba and yoga sessions, tried face painting, pottery and diya painting, enjoyed healthy bowls and seasonal fruit juices, and recorded their mood on an emotion tracker.

For a few hours, the street felt like an extension of the bay as a place to move, play and pause, with the sea as the backdrop.

The start of a larger journey Adv Shelar invited everyone to come, walk and experience the corridor. He called it a step towards making the waterfront accessible to all and the first phase of his vision. The next phase will connect LK Mehta Marg directly to the waterfront, with public amenities along the way.

“A public space truly succeeds when the community embraces it, and I invite everyone to come, walk and experience it,” he said.

Sharing the same sentiment, Anup Singh, Head of Design and Regulatory at RC Group, called the corridor a stepping stone. He said it shows how public-private and community collaboration can benefit the wider community and how it marks the start of a larger journey for Bandra Bay.

What the Bayside Promenade will include On October 7, the BMC announced the first phase of The Bayside Promenade at Bandra Bay with Godrej Properties and RC Group as project partners.

The first phase brings a bayside walking track, a garden with landscaped lawns and a lifestyle hub with a pet park, a literature zone and an amphitheatre. The second phase will add a mini golf course, and a dedicated activity and sports zone.

The power of community Vishwas Mote, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone III), BMC said the aim is to make the waterfront more usable for citizens. The development at Bandra Reclamation will give the entire neighbourhood spaces where people can walk, spend time with their families, and engage with the community.

Anup Singh of RC Group said community aspirations are an important part of the design process, and the project reflects public-private collaboration with the wider Bandra community to create high-quality urban infrastructure.

Godrej Properties and the Bandra Bay project Godrej Properties Limited, along with RC Group, developed the new corridor on LK Mehta Marg. They are now working on the first phase of The Bayside Promenade.

Amitesh Shah, CEO, Mumbai MMR Region, Godrej Properties, said that the company sees its role as going beyond homes. He said, “For us, creating great neighbourhoods goes beyond the homes we build. Today’s inauguration is a first step, and we are committed to seeing the larger plan through.”