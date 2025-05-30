A New Digital Address: Max Life Insurance moves to axismaxlife.com

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited took an important strategic step by rebranding itself to Axis Max Life Insurance on December 13, 2024. The life insurance company has, along with the name change, also moved its website from www.maxlifeinsurance.com to www.axismaxlife.com in April 2025 to further strengthen the stronger partnership.

About Axis Max Life

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited (“MFSL”) and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners.

The new website is now live at www.axismaxlife.com.

The Rationale Behind the Transformation This rebranding represents a strategic progression in the existing joint venture of Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. The long-standing partnership is among the most trusted and delivers varied life insurance products to millions of customers.

Axis Bank is an old and trusted brand in the financial sector; consequently, this will enhance the brand visibility of the life insurance company. More than just a name change, this evolution propels the organisation towards a digitally advanced future. It aims to simplify and reinforce customer confidence, ensuring uninterrupted service bolstered by a renewed commitment to excellence.

What This Means for Customers For customers, this rebranding brings the ‘Double Bharosa’ of two strong financial players in the Indian BFSI industry. Whether you're an existing customer or planning to buy a policy, this change only affects the brand name and website domain. This rebranding brings no changes to your policy details, terms, or services. All policies issued under Max Life Insurance are still valid under the new name, Axis Max Life Insurance. You can continue to:

View and manage your policy

Pay premiums easily

Get help from customer support

Explore new insurance plans and apply online Customers are encouraged to update any saved links or bookmarks to reflect the new website: www.axismaxlife.com.

Strengthening Trust Through Continuity Axis Max Life Insurance continues to stand by its core values of trust, protection, and innovation. Even though the brand has a new look and website, the way the company works and its promise to offer excellent service remain the same.

Clear Process and Smooth Transition The website change and name update happened after all the necessary legal and regulatory approvals. Furthermore, the company made sure customers did not face any trouble during this shift. All their policy details, claim services, and all other support features are unaffected.

To make the move even smoother, proper website redirects and clear communication were put in place. Anyone visiting the old website is now automatically taken to the new one so there’s no confusion or inconvenience.

What’s Next Axis Max Life Insurance is all set to move ahead with a stronger focus on helping Indian families secure their future and financial goals.

As people’s lives and expectations keep changing, the company is prepared to meet those needs with better technology, improved services, and a continued focus on putting customers first.

Discover the New Digital Address: www.axismaxlife.com

For any inquiries concerning your policy or the domain transition, please contact customer support at service.helpdesk@axismaxlife.com.