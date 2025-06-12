A portfolio management tool full of useful tips and insights

If you are an active stock and mutual fund investor, keeping track of your investments, especially in a volatile market, can feel like a full time job. Events shift prices quickly, unexpected moves like high tariffs or border tensions can bring a high flying sector down to earth. New opportunities pop up all the time. How can you stay on top of everything and make the right calls?

We are not big believers in the ‘more pain, more gain’ approach to investing. Trendlyne’s portfolio product makes managing your portfolios much less painful. It comes with a powerful suite of tools, many of which are first in the market, that give you a real-time view of your investments. These help you invest faster and smarter.

Here’s a quick look at what is available:

Portfolio Dashboard: Keep all your portfolios in one place and track them easily Portfolio Report: Dives deep into your portfolio’s performance, risks, and diversification Historical Dividend Report: See what your investments are paying you in dividends Potential Gain and Loss: See missed opportunities and recovery gains Portfolio Timeline: Stay in the loop with key events related to your portfolio stocks And this is just the start. With additional tools like Portfolio Tax Summary, Portfolio NAV, Portfolio Results, and many more, you have everything you need to stay on top of your investments and build a smarter portfolio.

Portfolio Dashboard: Manage multiple portfolios in one place It is quite common for investors to have multiple portfolios, via accounts across different brokers or when investing for family members. With this in mind, we have made it possible to easily sync all your holdings across multiple accounts, so that you get a complete portfolio overview, with insights on your Portfolio Dashboard.

If your broker isn’t supported, no worries—you can upload an Excel file or add your stocks manually. Need help for that? Click here to watch a quick how-to video.

Portfolio Dashboard

Once you’ve added your portfolio, you can set up alerts for your portfolio stocks and export all key metrics to Excel with just one click.

Looking for detailed insights and a breakdown of your portfolio? Check out Trendlyne’s Portfolio Report.

Portfolio Report: A deep dive into your investments Investors want more than just numbers — they want to see how their portfolio is performing. Is it well-diversified or too concentrated? Which stock carries the most weight? How balanced is the mix between equities and mutual funds?

That’s where the Portfolio Report comes in. It gives you a 360 degree view of your holdings, breaking down your portfolio from every angle so you can spot risks, track diversification, and make smarter decisions.

You can easily download the report as a real-time PDF by selecting one or more accounts and clicking the download button. It’s quick, simple, and provides a comprehensive overview.

Portfolio Overview

The report is divided into three sections: Consolidated, Equity, and Mutual Funds.

The Summary section covers key metrics (like DVM scores for equities, and Checklist scores for MFs), and gives you a quick snapshot of your portfolio's performance, diversification and key ratios. This sets the stage for a more detailed analysis that can be found in the individual Equity and Mutual Fund sections.

Dividend Report: See what your investments are paying you Keeping track of dividends, especially past payouts, isn’t easy. That’s why Trendlyne's Historical Dividend Report brings all your dividend earnings — from current and previous financial years — together in one clear, easy-to-use report. This feature helps you track your income, spot high-yield stocks, and fine-tune your portfolio strategy.

Dividend Report

Whether you're in it for the long haul or focused on a steady income, this report keeps you on top of your dividends, and understand the trends here so that you can make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Note: Portfolios imported through brokers may not support this feature, as brokers don't provide buy date information.

Potential Gain and Loss: See missed opportunities and recovery gains How much profit could you have made if you had sold your stocks when the Nifty 50 hit its all-time high on September 27 last year? The Potential Gain and Loss Report lets you analyze this and more.

But it's not all about missed opportunities! This report also shows how much your stocks have recovered from their lows over a selected period. It provides a detailed analysis of your portfolio’s performance, highlighting potential profits and losses.

Potential Gain & Loss

With this tool, you can assess both missed profit opportunities at stock highs and gains made from stock lows, helping refine trading strategies for better returns.

Portfolio Timeline: Stay updated on your portfolio stock events Keep track of important events moving your portfolio with the Portfolio Timeline.

This new feature offers a consolidated view of your portfolio stock-related events, including corporate actions, annual reports, broker reports, earnings calls, corporate announcements, and analyst insights. Stay informed about significant events that impact your holdings and make timely investment decisions.





If you're looking for specific events related to your portfolio stocks, simply select the events of your choice. You can choose multiple events based on your requirements.

Get Trendlyne’s full suite of portfolio tools to become the local portfolio whiz, today.

Omkar Chitnis is a research analyst at Trendlyne.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of Mint, and Mint does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided. Investing in stock markets involve financial risks, take expert advice before investing.