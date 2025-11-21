A smart investor’s toolkit for enhanced returns: Earning from idle stocks while avoiding high-risk penny stocks

The days of simply buying a stock and forgetting about it are gone. Today’s investors are juggling new opportunities, negotiating market volatility and trying to distinguish genuine opportunities for high-growth vs social media hype. An effective way to do so is by using advanced tools to maximise returns while smartly managing risk. You need to know how to make your assets work harder and, more importantly, how to avoid the hype that can lead to losses.

Advertisement

Investors are increasingly focused on optimising capital allocation, navigating markets that simultaneously present opportunities for highly secured, passive income and volatile speculation. As a benchmark for safety, investors can use the Stock Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM).

Understanding the security of SLBM

For long-term investors, shares often sit untouched in the Demat account. SLBM is a regulated way to get these idle shares to generate some passive income, and that too with low-risk. Simply put, SLBM is a regulated process where the lender temporarily gives or loans shares to another market participant for a set period of time, in exchange for a lending fee.

What makes SLBM attractive is the element of security. The entire transaction is backed by the Clearing Corporation (CC). This institutional guarantee ensures that shares will be returned to the lender at the end of the lending period, even if the borrower defaults. So, as a shareholder loaning out your shares, you can be rest-assured that you will get your shares back at the end of the lending period. It is this system-backed safety net that makes SLBM a reliable way to boost portfolio yield with negligible risk.

Advertisement

Accessing guaranteed transactions: Your App checklist

The practical question for any investor is: How can I access this guaranteed transaction? The answer is that it requires a trading app with the necessary regulatory and technological clearances. Since your stocks are valuable assets, the choice of your trading platform is critical. You should be able to access secure mechanisms like SLBM.

The sophisticated nature of SLBM means many basic or older brokerage platforms cannot facilitate the necessary institutional guarantee. Therefore, choosing the “best trading app” is about finding a high-quality digital partner capable of handling secure transactions.

When choosing your trading app, look for capability and trust, not just low cost. Here are some points to consider:

Advertisement

Access to SLBM and advanced segments: The app must seamlessly and functionally provide access to regulated mechanisms like SLBM and other segments (like Futures and Options) if you need them.

Platform stability: Does the app remain fast and stable during high market events? Unstable apps can lead to missed trades or losses during volatility.

Security and trust: Ensure the brokerage is well-regulated and follows strong protocols. Beyond data protection, the brokerage’s reliability is crucial when engaging in secured transactions backed by the CC.

Transparency in cost: Look for clarity on all fees, including annual maintenance charges and transaction costs, not just the per-trade brokerage rate.

Quality tools: Check for reliable charting, easy access to research reports and intuitive interfaces that can support informed decision-making. Why penny stocks are strictly excluded from SLBM

Advertisement

While the SLBM system offers guaranteed income, it strictly excludes high-risk securities like penny stocks. The principles established by SLBM, namely stability, liquidity and a guarantee of return, clash with the market’s opposite extreme - penny stocks.

The Clearing Corporation won’t guarantee the return of a penny stock because their inherent risks make them unreliable. When you invest in them, you are entering a speculative space where the system’s safety net is entirely absent.

Penny stocks are typically low-priced shares from small, unestablished companies. They are excluded from regulated systems due to the following factors:

High manipulation: Penny stocks are magnets for ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes. Their prices often surge based on social media rumours and false tips, not actual business performance. This speculation can lead to quick, steep losses when the scheme collapses.

Advertisement

Low liquidity: Due to very low trading volumes, it is difficult to sell a large quantity of shares quickly without driving the price down sharply. You might find yourself unable to exit your position when you want.

Lack of real information: Many of these companies have poor financial disclosures, opaque business practices and unproven management. This makes it difficult to verify the business fundamentals, leaving you entirely reliant on speculation.

Substituting security with diligent research

Always remember that you must never invest in a penny stock based on a rumour. Instead, build your own line of defence with diligent research. Here are some simple tips you can use:

Financial health: Look beyond the low price. Is the company generating growing revenue? Does it have low debt and a clear, believable path to future profit?

Management quality: Do some research about the founders and key managers of the organisation. Check their past track records and look for any past governance issues. Trust in management is paramount when external data is scarce.

Small portfolio allocation: As a rule of thumb, this high-risk category should never exceed a small fraction of your portfolio – ideally less than 5 per cent – and should only use capital that you are fully prepared to lose. In conclusion, investors who choose system-backed income (like SLBM) and the right platforms can engage with the market responsibly, maximising yields while minimising exposure to the unregulated risks of speculation.

Advertisement