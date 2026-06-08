A year on, AI crash victims' father rebuilds life, says son kept his promise even after death

Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) Nearly a year after the Ahmedabad plane crash snatched away his filmmaker son Mahesh Jirawala, who had promised to rebuild the family's life, 62-year-old Girdharbhai Kalawadia still struggles to accept the loss.

Yet, sitting inside the modest two-bedroom flat bought with compensation received after the tragedy, the grieving father says his son ultimately fulfilled that promise, even in death.

Today, Girdharbhai shares the flat in the Naroda area here with his wife, younger son Kartik and granddaughter, as the family makes a slow, fragile attempt to put life back on track after the tragedy. Still, Mahesh's absence continues to haunt them every day.

"We are trying to pick up the pieces. But how can parents forget their son? Every evening, I still feel he will return home," an emotional Girdharbhai told PTI ahead of the first anniversary of the June 12 tragedy.

"Mahesh always told me not to worry. After my heart surgery, he promised he would clear all our debts and buy a house for the family. Today, because of him, we are living in our own home. My son fulfilled his promise even after his death," the distraught father said.

Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, was among the 260 persons killed when Air India flight AI-171 crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off for London Gatwick last year.

The 34-year-old filmmaker, who produced and directed Gujarati songs and albums, was among the 19 persons killed on the ground after the aircraft crashed and burst into flames near the road where he was passing by on his scooter while returning home.

Recalling the days before the tragedy, Girdharbhai said he had suffered a heart attack barely two weeks before the plane crash.

"I was a diamond worker at a polishing unit. After my surgery, I could no longer work. Mahesh told me to retire and rest at home. He said he would take responsibility for the family and buy our own house before Diwali," he said.

At the time, the six-member family -- comprising Mahesh, his wife Hetal, his parents, younger brother Kartik and the latter's six-year-old daughter -- lived in a rented house in Ahmedabad's Naroda area and was struggling with mounting debt.

Following Mahesh's death, the family received a collective compensation of ₹1.29 crore from Air India, the Tata Group and the Gujarat government.

According to Girdharbhai, Mahesh's wife got ₹54 lakh from the compensation amount and later moved to her parental home.

"Mahesh had got married just three months before the tragedy. Kartik had divorced earlier and now his daughter lives with us," he said.

From the remaining compensation amount, Girdharbhai said the family first repaid debts of nearly ₹15 lakh.

"Then I bought this flat in the Naroda area for around ₹45 lakh and fulfilled my son's wish. Around ₹10 lakh was spent on furniture, while ₹5 lakh was kept aside for my granddaughter," he said.

"Now nothing is left from that money, but I have peace that Mahesh ensured dignity for his family," he remarked.

His younger son has now opened a hair-cutting salon in the same residential complex in an effort to stabilise the family's finances.

"Kartik is slowly settling in his profession and we are hoping to get him remarried soon so that life can move forward," Girdharbhai said.

He remembered how Mahesh always prioritised the family's well-being and dreamt of giving his parents a secure life.