Aadhaar Pay transactions soar 66% during Mahakumbha in Prayagraj: Report

Aadhaar Pay transactions soar 66% during Mahakumbha in Prayagraj: Report

PTI
Updated28 Feb 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Aadhaar Pay transactions soar 66% during Mahakumbha in Prayagraj: Report

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Prayagraj, which hosted the 45-day Mahakumbh, saw a 66 per cent jump in Aadhaar Pay transactions during the duration of the mela compared to the previous month, according to a report from PayNearby.

The data also showed that cash withdrawals through AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) and MATM (Micro ATM) saw a 19 per cent growth during the Mela compared to the previous month, the report stated.

The data reflected the convenience and trust users placed in biometric-based digital payments during the event and also signifies the increasing demand for accessible and secure banking solutions, it added.

Advertisement

Mobile recharge services recorded a 32 per cent increase while money transfers rose by 47 per cent, and insurance services saw an 8 per cent uptick, underscoring the importance of financial security even during festive occasions.

“The 66% rise in Aadhaar Pay and the 47% increase in money transfers highlight the critical role of assisted digital transactions in high-footfall environments,” Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said.

The data is based on the PayNearby assisted counters for essential financial and digital services at Jan Sahayata centers and through its over 15,000 multi-utility retail touchpoints across Prayagraj.

PayNearby has a network of over 12 lakh retail partners across India providing various digital and financial services to local communities.

More than 66 crore people visited Prayagraj during the 45-day Mahakumbh which ended on February 26.

Advertisement

According to auto-tech app Park , its AI-powered parking management systems at MahaKumbh 2025, Prayagraj breached the 5 lakh vehicle management mark.

FASTag-enabled systems allowed car owners to pay for parking spot, without any human intervention, the app said in a statement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsFocusAadhaar Pay transactions soar 66% during Mahakumbha in Prayagraj: Report
First Published:28 Feb 2025, 03:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App