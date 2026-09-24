AAP alleges ED searches disrupting Punjab government work ahead of polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the BJP-led Centre of using Enforcement Directorate searches in Punjab to create pressure ahead of the state Assembly elections, while senior leader and Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the action had disrupted government functioning. The ED has been conducting searches linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and other locations in Punjab and Chandigarh. PTI reported that the searches covered GMADA, a senior Punjab bureaucrat, a Delhi-based realty company and the residence of a minister’s nephew as part of a money-laundering investigation.

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AAP said the operation at GMADA had continued for more than 36 hours, with several floors sealed, senior officials questioned and government records and devices taken into custody. The party said the disruption was significant because GMADA is responsible for planned development and regulation in Greater Mohali, including urban estates, land acquisition, housing, infrastructure and development works.

Cheema alleged that officials had entered locked and unoccupied houses by breaking locks and questioned the purpose of such searches when, according to him, nothing was recovered from some premises. The Indian Express reported that ED officials broke open the lock of a Chandigarh government bungalow associated with AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who was not present at the residence when the search began.

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Government work affected Cheema said the ED operation had affected public administration. AAP described the action as unconstitutional and alleged that central agencies were being used against opposition-ruled states as elections approach. Cheema also alleged that children and elderly family members were intimidated during a search at the home of a relative of an AAP minister. He cited similar actions in Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal and claimed that agencies had previously been used against senior AAP leaders.

AAP further raised concerns about electoral rolls, alleging that genuine voters were being removed and that constitutional institutions were facing questions. Cheema said Punjab would not be intimidated and that people would respond democratically. He also criticised the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), saying they had failed to establish themselves as credible political alternatives in Punjab. He said AAP would continue to defend constitutional rights under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Political confrontation grows Cheema said AAP would continue its political campaign and defend democratic and civil rights. The ED searches have intensified a political confrontation between the Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre. AAP workers also staged a protest outside the GMADA office, while Cheema said the party would pursue legal and political avenues against the action.