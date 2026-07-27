AAP announces August 1 national town hall against E20, invites online and offline participation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it will organise a 'National Town Hall Against E20' at Delhi's Constitution Club on August 1, inviting experts, vehicle owners and members of the public to discuss concerns related to E20-blended petrol and formulate the future course of its campaign against the fuel.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the event would begin at 11.30 am and people from across the country could participate either physically or online. He also urged the Centre to address concerns over E20 before the issue escalates into a larger public movement.

Town hall to bring together experts, vehicle owners Kejriwal said the town hall is aimed at bringing together stakeholders affected by or interested in the issue, including experts, vehicle owners and citizens who have concerns regarding E20-blended petrol.

According to him, people living in Delhi and nearby areas can attend the event at the Constitution Club, while those from other parts of the country can join virtually. He said those wishing to participate online should send a WhatsApp message to 8588833212 by Friday, after which they would receive a link to join the programme.

He added that participants would be able to log in any time after 11.30 am on the day of the event using the link shared with them.

Kejriwal said the programme would provide a platform for experts, vehicle owners and others to present their views on E20 fuel and discuss its impact. He added that the gathering would also deliberate on the next steps of the campaign and decide how to press the government to reconsider the policy.

Kejriwal links E20 campaign with recent public protests During the press conference, Kejriwal also referred to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as the outcome of sustained public pressure.

He claimed that the country's youth had compelled the government to act by raising their voices collectively and said the same collective approach was now required on the issue of E20-blended petrol.

The AAP chief alleged that many vehicle owners were facing problems due to E20 fuel, claiming that it was affecting vehicle performance and reducing mileage. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address these concerns before they developed into a wider public issue.

Kejriwal also urged people to participate in the town hall in large numbers, either in person or virtually.