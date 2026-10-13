AAP announces six guarantees for Goa, including free power and ₹3,000 monthly aid for women

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced six guarantees for Goa, including 300 units of free electricity per month, a waiver of outstanding power bills, ₹3,000 monthly assistance for every woman above 18 and free bus travel for women. The party also promised ₹10 lakh in health insurance for every family, sports grounds in every village and ward, and local manifestos to resolve neighbourhood-level problems.

Speaking at a public meeting in Panaji during a three-day visit, Kejriwal said the guarantees would be implemented if AAP formed the government in Goa. He cited the party's experience in Delhi and Punjab to support his claim that its electoral promises would be fulfilled.

Power and healthcare pledges Under the electricity guarantee, Kejriwal said all pending bills would be waived within a week of AAP forming the government. Households would receive 300 units of free electricity every month from April, alongside a round-the-clock power supply. He claimed residents were receiving bills ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹1 lakh or more, and said penalties and interest added to their burden.

The healthcare proposal would provide insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh annually for each family. Kejriwal said the proposed policy would cover hospitalisation, medicines and diagnostic tests, including treatment at private hospitals. He criticised Goa's Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, alleging that some patients continued to pay substantial amounts out of pocket despite having coverage.

The party also promised free bus travel for women, arguing that the measure would benefit middle-class and lower-income households. Under the proposed monthly assistance scheme, every woman above 18 would receive ₹3,000 in her bank account, he said. Kejriwal claimed the promise would apply irrespective of religion or family income.

Local infrastructure and governance The fifth guarantee involves developing a sports ground in every village and ward, with facilities for football, cricket and volleyball and equipment provided by the government. Kejriwal said the initiative would give young people better opportunities to participate in sports.

For the sixth guarantee, AAP workers would consult residents in streets and neighbourhoods to prepare local manifestos at ward and booth levels. The documents would identify problems ranging from minor civic issues to larger local concerns, which elected representatives would be expected to address.

Kejriwal criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, alleging that Congress legislators had joined the BJP after elections, helping it form governments despite voters' opposition. He also accused the BJP of corruption and cited damaged roads, water shortages and prolonged power cuts as concerns in Goa.