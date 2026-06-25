AAP attacks UP govt over SIT probing Ram Mandir donation theft allegations

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's investigation into alleged theft and financial irregularities related to the Ram Mandir, calling it 'fake' and questioning its authority. 

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Updated25 Jun 2026, 07:58 PM IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the Special Investigation Team probing alleged theft of offerings and financial irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as “fake” and questioned its legal validity.

Kejriwal alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT without registering an FIR and claimed the panel lacked powers to summon people, conduct raids or make arrests. He accused the government of trying to suppress the matter and protect influential individuals.

Demands for CBI-ED probe

The AAP chief questioned why the case had not been handed over to the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, saying “every Hindu and Sanatani” wanted an independent investigation into the allegations.

He also referred to a similar SIT formed in 2021 to probe alleged land irregularities in Ayodhya and claimed that no action had emerged from that exercise either.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the SIT was only targeting lower-level employees while senior people involved in the alleged irregularities were being protected. He claimed he possessed evidence related to land deals connected to the Ram Mandir project and had sought time from the SIT to present documents.

Trust cites ongoing probe

Sanjay Singh alleged that land parcels were purchased at inflated rates and accused authorities of failing to act despite alleged theft of silver and ornaments donated at the temple.

Separately, a PTI report said Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust secretary Champat Rai declined to provide financial details of the trust, citing the ongoing SIT inquiry.

The development came after a complaint sent to the Prime Minister’s Office sought disclosure of the trust’s donations, expenditure, bank accounts, land transactions and audit records. The complaint was forwarded to the Ayodhya district administration for action.

Officials quoted by PTI said the trust informed the administration that all related records were currently being examined by the SIT and therefore the requested details could not be disclosed at this stage.

(With PTI inputs)

AyodhyaGovernment News
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