AAP, BJP trade charges over Haryana recruitment exams amid paper leak debate

The issue of alleged paper leaks in Haryana recruitment examinations resurfaced on Monday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded allegations over the state's recruitment process through social media posts.

AAP National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda questioned the BJP government, asking which recruitment examination conducted during its tenure had remained free from allegations of paper leaks or recruitment irregularities. The Haryana BJP rejected the allegations, describing them as misleading and defended its record on public recruitment.

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According to AAP, more than 30 recruitment examinations conducted under the BJP government have faced allegations relating to paper leaks or procedural irregularities. The party listed recruitment examinations including Gram Sachiv, Clerk, Electricity Department Clerk, Excise Inspector, Agriculture Inspector, Conductor, ITI Instructor, Naib Tehsildar, HTET, Police Constable, Patwari, TGT, Dental Surgeon, Steno Typist, UDC and Junior Draftsman.

The opposition argued that repeated reports of irregularities have led to examination cancellations and investigations, affecting candidates who had invested significant time preparing for recruitment tests.

Recruitment transparency under scrutiny AAP also questioned expenditure on examination security and confidentiality, arguing that recurring allegations warrant greater scrutiny of recruitment systems. The party said repeated controversies have affected the confidence of job aspirants and sought greater accountability in cases where examinations are cancelled or delayed.

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The Haryana BJP rejected the allegations, stating that recruitment under its government has been conducted on merit without political recommendations or corruption. It also accused AAP of attempting to divert attention from governance issues in Punjab through political messaging.

Political exchange amid candidate concerns The exchange has also generated discussion among social media users, with many candidates highlighting concerns over examination integrity and delays in recruitment processes. Questions around transparency, timely completion of recruitment exercises and accountability have remained recurring themes in discussions surrounding public sector hiring.

While both political parties continue to defend their respective positions, the debate has again drawn attention to broader concerns around recruitment processes, examination security and public confidence in competitive examinations.