AAP calls for greater transparency on E20 rollout, seeks consumer choice

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for greater transparency in the implementation of the Centre's E20 fuel programme, saying consumers should have access to information on the policy and the option to choose between ethanol-blended and conventional petrol.

In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal referred to an alleged report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), claiming it raised concerns over the quality of E20 fuel and its potential impact on vehicle engines. He questioned why the report was allegedly withdrawn and urged that any technical findings related to the issue be placed in the public domain.

AAP raises questions over E20 policy According to the party, greater disclosure of technical assessments would help consumers make informed decisions about the fuel they use. AAP also said vehicle owners should be allowed to choose between E20 and conventional petrol instead of being restricted to a single fuel option.

The party has sought a review of the concerns it says have been flagged regarding ethanol-blended fuel and has called for wider consultation with industry experts, automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders before further expansion of the programme. It also argued that any transition to higher ethanol blending should be supported by publicly available scientific data and adequate consumer awareness.

Fuel transition remains under discussion The E20 programme, which involves blending 20% ethanol with petrol, is part of the centre's strategy to increase ethanol use in transport fuels, reduce dependence on imported crude oil and support domestic biofuel production.

The government has said the initiative is intended to improve energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create additional demand for domestically produced ethanol. It has also stated that the rollout is being implemented in phases, alongside efforts by automobile manufacturers to make vehicles compatible with higher ethanol blends.

The debate around E20 has also drawn attention to the readiness of existing vehicles to use higher ethanol blends and the need for clear guidance for consumers. Industry stakeholders have previously emphasised the importance of vehicle compatibility, fuel quality standards and public awareness to ensure a smooth transition as ethanol blending levels increase.

While the government has maintained that the initiative offers economic and environmental benefits, AAP has argued that the transition should be accompanied by greater transparency on technical assessments and adequate consumer awareness.