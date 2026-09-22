AAP challenges opposition over Namol drug row, highlights village anti-drug campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused opposition leaders of using a recent incident in Namol village, Sangrur, to target the Bhagwant Mann government’s campaign against drugs. Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said opposition leaders were defending a man facing nine cases since 2018, while overlooking a collective effort by villagers and local institutions to prevent drug sales.

Arora said the cases against Jagga Singh included those under the NDPS and Excise laws and a rape case, and that convictions had been recorded in four cases. These details were presented by AAP as part of its argument that the political narrative around the incident did not reflect the situation on the ground.

Village response to drugs According to Arora, Namol has two panchayats, and both, along with gurdwara committees, farmers’ organisations and villagers, jointly resolved that drugs would not be allowed to be sold in the village. He said the panchayats subsequently supported measures including village vigilance and cooperation with the police.

Arora said an altercation took place on September 7 between Jagga Singh and members of the panchayat, following which complaints were filed by both sides at Cheema police station. He said the matter remained under investigation. He also referred to a September 12 incident in which Jagga Singh allegedly threatened to consume poison if action was not taken on his complaint against the sarpanch and panchayat.

The remarks followed Jagga Singh’s reported consumption of a poisonous substance outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s office. Arora said police took him to hospital and that he was later shifted to Rajindra Hospital after being stabilised.

The AAP leader said the incident had triggered competing claims about the circumstances and that political parties should consider the village’s collective position before drawing conclusions. He said the government’s anti-drug campaign required cooperation from elected representatives and local communities.

Political dispute and government response Arora criticised social media statements by opposition leaders who, according to him, portrayed Jagga Singh as a person fighting drugs and accused the panchayat and police of enabling drug activity. He challenged those leaders to visit Namol and repeat their claims before residents.

AAP said the Mann government’s Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign was aimed at disrupting drug networks and strengthening community participation. Arora said Village Defence Committees would be formed in every village and ward, with sarpanches serving as chairpersons regardless of political affiliation.

He said the committees would conduct Thikri Pehra, create awareness and report suspected drug sales to police. The government’s stated objective, he added, was to bring villagers, panchayats, police and wider society together against drugs.

Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Ravjot Singh and Hardeep Singh Mundian supported the position. Cheema questioned whether opposition leaders stood with villagers opposing drugs or with the person they were defending. Ravjot Singh said villagers had passed a resolution to boycott drug sellers and support the government campaign, while Mundian urged opposition parties to understand the ground situation before making political statements.