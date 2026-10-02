AAP, CJP protests put SIR, voter-list dispute in focus

Protests against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were held in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday, with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and voter-list issues at the centre of the demonstrations. The protests took place on Gandhi Jayanti amid disagreement between protesters and the poll body over the revision of electoral rolls and demands for greater transparency.

AAP protest in Delhi In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party organised a protest involving Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda, former chief minister Atishi, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha, among others. Police made security arrangements around Jantar Mantar and detained more than 1,000 leaders and workers, according to the information released by the party. Singh, Bhardwaj, Dhanda, Atishi and Jha were among those detained.

AAP leaders questioned the Election Commission’s functioning over SIR and cases involving deletion of names from voter lists. The party linked the issue to citizens’ voting rights and confidence in the electoral process. The Election Commission’s position, as cited in the material, is that voter-list revision is intended to remove duplicate and ineligible entries.

The demonstrations brought the dispute over electoral-roll revisions into a public protest setting, with AAP seeking answers on the process and the handling of voter-list changes.

CJP protest in Mumbai A few hours later, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and demanded Kumar’s resignation. CJP proceeded with its announced ‘jail bharo’ protest despite not receiving police permission. Heavy police deployment was reported at Shivaji Park and nearby areas.

CJP said through social media messages that the protest was linked to the tricolour and democracy. Protesters were seen carrying the national flag, while families and people accompanied by children also participated. One participant said he had travelled from Pune to Mumbai with his children.

The two demonstrations highlighted responses to the commission’s role. While AAP leaders and CJP protesters raised questions over the electoral-roll process, the commission’s rationale for revision remains removal of duplicate and ineligible entries. The protests underline that the disagreement involves both the mechanics of voter-list revision and concerns expressed by protesters about transparency and confidence.