AAP claims Kejriwal's E20 digital town hall drew 7 lakh live viewers, says public concern over fuel policy is rising

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that its National Town Hall Against E20, addressed by party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, attracted more than seven lakh concurrent viewers on the party's official YouTube channel, calling it one of the largest digital political events centred on a public policy issue. The claims were made in a party press release.

According to AAP, the town hall, organised at Delhi's Constitution Club, witnessed around 7,00,262 people watching the programme live on the party's YouTube channel. The party also claimed that at the same time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel displayed around 3,324 concurrent viewers during a live programme, a comparison that subsequently became widely circulated across social media platforms.

The party argued that the online participation reflected increasing public interest in the debate surrounding the rollout of E20-blended petrol and its possible impact on vehicle owners across the country.

AAP reiterates demands on E20 policy During the town hall, Kejriwal reiterated three key demands before the Union government. He called for petrol pumps to provide consumers with both pure petrol and E20 as separate options, sought a lower retail price for E20 compared with conventional petrol, and demanded that petrol prices be reduced to below ₹84 per litre.

According to the party, Kejriwal alleged that the government was attempting to implement E20 across the country without placing adequate scientific studies and public data in the public domain. He also claimed that concerns raised by consumers were not receiving sufficient attention.

AAP said the town hall featured participation from mechanics, professors, delivery riders, vehicle owners and other citizens, who discussed issues including lower fuel efficiency, rising servicing costs, possible engine-related concerns and the effect of E20 fuel on older vehicles. The party said the programme aimed to provide a platform for ordinary vehicle users to voice practical concerns arising from the proposed fuel transition.

Party cites social media response According to the party, the comparison between the concurrent viewership figures of the two YouTube live streams generated extensive discussion on social media. AAP claimed several users questioned why consumers should not be allowed to choose between conventional petrol and E20 if the blended fuel was beneficial. Others, the party said, argued that governments should address questions regarding the policy rather than dismiss criticism.

The party described the programme as the "world's largest digital rally" focused on a public policy issue and said the participation demonstrated that discussions around E20 had moved beyond political circles into everyday public discourse. According to AAP, the event highlighted concerns from vehicle owners that have now become part of a broader national conversation.