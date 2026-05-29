AAP dominates Punjab civic polls, claims public backing for Mann govt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) put up a strong performance in Punjab’s civic body elections, with the party saying the results reflect growing public support for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

As per results and trends available so far, AAP has won 225 out of 480 wards across municipal corporations, municipal councils and panchayats. Congress won 85 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal 71 and BJP 15 seats.

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AAP made significant gains in several key regions. In Gidderbaha, considered a Congress stronghold linked to Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP won all 13 wards counted till now.

In Dhuri, Mann’s home constituency, the party secured 20 out of 21 seats, while it won seven of 11 seats in the Haryana municipal council to gain majority control.

In Nabha municipal council, AAP won six of the 12 seats declared so far, emerging as the leading party there as well.

AAP leaders credited the performance to the state government’s work in sectors such as power, healthcare, education, jobs and welfare schemes, while asserting that opposition parties were steadily losing public confidence.

The party also said trends from Malwa and Sirhind regions remained favourable, with AAP leading in over 80 wards in Bathinda.

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