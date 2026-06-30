AAP escalates Ram Temple donation row; Kejriwal seeks social boycott of accused

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal sharpened his political attack over alleged irregularities linked to donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling for a nationwide social boycott of those accused in the matter and claiming the ruling establishment was protecting them.

The remarks came after the Ayodhya Bar Association reportedly announced that it would neither support nor represent the accused in court. Welcoming the move, Kejriwal said the reaction reflected growing public anger among Ram devotees over allegations surrounding temple offerings.

In a statement and subsequent social media posts, the former Delhi CM alleged that the government was “standing with the chanda-chors” and claimed some of those involved were themselves connected to the establishment.

The issue has become a fresh flashpoint in the political battle between AAP and the BJP, particularly as Kejriwal has recently intensified outreach around religious and cultural themes, including his Ayodhya visit, public references to Lord Ram and announcements linked to temple development in Punjab.

During his visit to Ayodhya earlier this week, Kejriwal had alleged that there was institutional reluctance to act against those accused in the alleged theft of temple offerings. He urged citizens to ensure moral and social accountability if legal mechanisms failed to act effectively.

Calling the controversy a “dharma yudh”, Kejriwal said people who “could loot Bhagwan Ram” could not be trusted in public life or governance.

The BJP has strongly rejected AAP’s allegations and accused Kejriwal of exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes. Party leaders have maintained that the Ram Temple trust and associated institutions function transparently and within established systems. BJP leaders have also alleged that repeated remarks by AAP on the issue are intended to create unnecessary controversy around one of the country’s most significant religious projects.