AAP expands ‘Mann De Munaffe’ door-to-door campaign across Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday continued its ‘Mann De Munaffe’ door-to-door campaign across Punjab, with party MLAs and constituency in-charges taking the Bhagwant Mann government’s four-and-a-half-year report card to households.

The campaign is part of AAP’s outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann launched the door-to-door exercise from Dhuri on September 20, with the party focusing on welfare schemes, household savings and its record in public services.

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MLA Fauja Singh Sarari conducted outreach in Guru Har Sahai, while Advocate Rajnish Dahiya and Dinesh Chadha visited households in Firozpur Rural and Rupnagar respectively. Madan Lal Bagga led the campaign in Ludhiana North and Gurinder Singh Gary in Amloh.

Other outreach programmes were conducted by constituency in-charge Balbir Singh Pala Jalalpuria in Shahkot and MLAs Santosh Kataria in Balachaur, Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East and Karmbir Singh Ghuman in Dasuya. Parminder Singh Goldy also participated in the campaign in Kharar.

AAP highlights welfare and public services The party’s campaign focused on welfare measures including free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics, government education initiatives and the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

AAP leaders told residents that these schemes were intended to lower household expenditure and improve access to basic services. The party has calculated that the combined annual benefit from various schemes can reach ₹1.82 lakh per family. The figure is an AAP campaign claim and has not been independently established in the material provided.

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The party has previously used the same figure while presenting its four-and-a-half-year report card. Its campaign messaging has focused on the savings it says households have received through free electricity, healthcare, education and other welfare initiatives.

During Friday’s outreach, leaders also discussed employment, healthcare, education and women’s welfare measures with residents.

The campaign comes after AAP released an election pamphlet outlining its claims about the government’s performance. The party has said its workers will take the material to households across the state as part of the wider campaign.

Door-to-door outreach continues According to AAP, residents in several constituencies interacted with party representatives, discussed the government’s schemes and shared their experiences.

The party said some residents expressed support for the Mann government and indicated that they wanted its work to continue. These responses were reported by AAP as part of its campaign outreach.

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The party has described ‘Mann De Munaffe’ as an exercise to present its governance record directly to people. The campaign is expected to continue across Punjab, with MLAs, constituency in-charges and party workers visiting households in different constituencies.

The outreach forms part of the political activity ahead of the 2027 assembly election, with AAP seeking to make its record in government a central theme of its campaign.