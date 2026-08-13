AAP flags price gap in Delhi bicycle purchase, alleges irregularities in supply to schoolgirls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's purchase of bicycles distributed to schoolgirls, displaying a government-supplied bicycle alongside a similar bicycle purchased from the retail market to highlight what it claimed was a significant price difference.

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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party purchased the bicycle for ₹4,200, including taxes, while the Delhi government had procured 1.30 lakh bicycles at ₹6,957 per unit through a tender. He alleged that despite the higher procurement price, the government-distributed bicycle had cheaper components than the retail bicycle purchased by the party.

The allegations were made at a press conference at the AAP headquarters and have not been independently established based on the material provided.

Bharadwaj said the two bicycles were similar in appearance and specifications but differed in the quality of some components. He displayed a red bicycle purchased by AAP and a saffron-coloured bicycle distributed by the Delhi government.

"We have purchased this bicycle for ₹4,200, while the BJP government bought one for ₹6,957," Bharadwaj said, according to the party's statement.

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AAP questions 'Skyler' branding and bicycle components Bharadwaj alleged that the government-distributed bicycle carried a fake "Skyler" sticker and claimed that Hero Cycles had discontinued the model around a year ago. He further alleged that the trademark associated with the model had expired.

According to Bharadwaj, the genuine Skyler bicycle referred to in the procurement specifications was supposed to have seven gears, suspension and disc brakes. He claimed that the bicycles distributed to schoolgirls had none of these features and instead carried only the Skyler branding.

He also compared individual components on the two bicycles. Bharadwaj said the AAP-purchased bicycle had wide Metro-branded tyres, aluminium brake levers and better-quality rims, while the government-supplied bicycle had local tyres, plastic brake components and lighter rims.

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He claimed the tyre on the AAP-purchased bicycle cost between ₹350 and ₹500, compared with about ₹150 for the tyre on the government-supplied bicycle.

Bharadwaj also questioned the Delhi government's reliance on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement process. He said that while Education Minister Ashish Sood had maintained that the procurement was carried out through GeM, the platform itself did not determine the quality of the product supplied under the tender.

The AAP leader said he would take both bicycles to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Sood and ask them to examine the bicycles and explain the differences.

AAP demands inquiry, cites lower prices offered by traders AAP MLA and Delhi Assembly chief whip Sanjeev Jha separately raised questions about the procurement price. He said a Ludhiana-based bidder, SK Bikes, had indicated that it could supply the bicycle for ₹4,100, although it did not participate in the tender.

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Jha further claimed that an individual associated with Hero had subsequently told him informally that a similar bicycle could be supplied for ₹3,200. He described the claims as evidence of corruption in the procurement and questioned why the Delhi government had not taken action against the education minister.

Jha said the AAP had sought a discussion on the issue both inside and outside the Delhi Assembly. According to him, allowing a discussion would have enabled the government to place the relevant facts on record and allow the minister to respond.

He said the party would approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation if the government did not act.

The AAP also brought a bicycle mechanic to the press conference to compare the two bicycles. The mechanic said the AAP-purchased model had aluminium components and Metro-branded tyres, while the government-supplied bicycle had plastic components and local tyres. He also pointed to differences in the rims and crank.

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The mechanic claimed that two to four government-distributed bicycles came to his shop for repairs on a regular basis and that some had loose components.

The allegations are part of a political dispute over the Delhi government's bicycle procurement. The material provided for the report does not contain a response from the Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta or Education Minister Ashish Sood to the AAP's allegations. Their response, if available, would be relevant to establishing the government's position on the procurement, pricing and specifications.