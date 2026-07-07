AAP holds silent protest over alleged ₹650-crore health procurement scam in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a silent human chain protest outside LNJP Hospital, intensifying its attack on the BJP-led Delhi government over an alleged ₹650-crore health procurement scam.

The protest was led by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, who accused the government of centralising procurement powers and demanded answers regarding the appointment of former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Vatsala Agrawal.

Allegations over procurement and appointments Speaking during the protest, Bharadwaj questioned the circumstances under which Dr. Agrawal was appointed DGHS and alleged that procurement powers of government hospitals had been shifted to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

AAP leaders claimed that the procurement system enabled alleged irregularities in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment. They also raised questions regarding contractor Rajiv Rangeela, who has been named in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The party demanded a detailed inquiry into procurement decisions, pricing of medical supplies and administrative approvals related to the purchases.

Opposition seeks accountability AAP leaders alleged that government hospitals were facing shortages of medicines and diagnostic services due to irregularities in procurement. They called for accountability at the highest levels and demanded that the Chief Minister and Health Minister step down pending the outcome of investigations.