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AAP holds silent protest over alleged ₹650-crore health procurement scam in Delhi

AAP staged a silent protest outside LNJP Hospital to challenge the BJP-led Delhi government's handling of a controversial 650-crore health procurement scandal, demanding transparency and accountability in medical supply allocations amid claims of irregularities and shortages in health services.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 06:32 PM IST
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AAP Party Delhi State president Saurabh Bharadwaj with other Party leaders, staged a peaceful protest in front of LNJP Hospital and raise alleged a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>650 crore corruption in procurement medicines and medical equipment by the health department, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 6, 2026.
AAP Party Delhi State president Saurabh Bharadwaj with other Party leaders, staged a peaceful protest in front of LNJP Hospital and raise alleged a ₹650 crore corruption in procurement medicines and medical equipment by the health department, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (Hindustan Times)
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a silent human chain protest outside LNJP Hospital, intensifying its attack on the BJP-led Delhi government over an alleged 650-crore health procurement scam.

The protest was led by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, who accused the government of centralising procurement powers and demanded answers regarding the appointment of former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Vatsala Agrawal.

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Allegations over procurement and appointments

Speaking during the protest, Bharadwaj questioned the circumstances under which Dr. Agrawal was appointed DGHS and alleged that procurement powers of government hospitals had been shifted to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

AAP leaders claimed that the procurement system enabled alleged irregularities in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment. They also raised questions regarding contractor Rajiv Rangeela, who has been named in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The party demanded a detailed inquiry into procurement decisions, pricing of medical supplies and administrative approvals related to the purchases.

Opposition seeks accountability

AAP leaders alleged that government hospitals were facing shortages of medicines and diagnostic services due to irregularities in procurement. They called for accountability at the highest levels and demanded that the Chief Minister and Health Minister step down pending the outcome of investigations.

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Former MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and other party leaders alleged that procurement authority had been excessively concentrated within a single administrative structure, making scrutiny difficult.

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