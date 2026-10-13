AAP holds Youth Run Punjab marathon in Amritsar as part of anti-drug campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) youth wing organised the Youth Run Punjab 2026 marathon in Amritsar on Sunday as part of its ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign against drug abuse. The event began at 6 am from Ranjit Avenue and brought together young people, sportspersons and residents to promote fitness and healthy living.

Aman Sher Singh Shery Kalsi, AAP Punjab working president and MLA, flagged off the marathon. Party leaders from Amritsar attended the event and encouraged participants to engage in sports and physical activity.

The AAP said the marathon series had also been held in Mohali, Bathinda and Jalandhar, with more than one lakh people participating across the four cities so far. The party described the initiative as an effort to connect young people with sports and raise awareness about drug abuse.

Kalsi said the turnout demonstrated young people's interest in fitness and a drug-free Punjab. He also referred to government welfare initiatives and efforts to help people affected by drug abuse return to constructive activities.

Participation across Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Amritsar AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the earlier events in Mohali, Bathinda and Jalandhar had received a positive response. He described the Amritsar marathon as the fourth programme in the series and said young people and wrestlers from the Majha region had joined the event.

Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the participation of children and young people reflected the importance of sports and fitness in encouraging healthier lifestyles. He called on young people to stay engaged in constructive activities.

Kalsi also cited government initiatives such as pilgrimage tours for senior citizens and Mohalla Clinics. He thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for their efforts towards the state's development.

According to the AAP, the marathon series has brought together people across age groups, including women, children, sportspersons and senior citizens. The party said the events were intended to build public awareness and encourage participation in activities beyond the campaign itself.

Sports positioned as part of anti-drug outreach The Youth Run Punjab series forms part of the AAP's ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign. The party said the initiative aims to promote sports, fitness and healthy routines while encouraging young people to stay away from drugs.

At the Amritsar event, party leaders highlighted the role of physical activity and community participation in building awareness about drug abuse. They also linked the initiative to the government's stated goal of a drug-free Punjab.

The AAP said more than one lakh people had participated in the marathon series across Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Amritsar. However, the press release did not provide separate attendance figures for each city or data measuring the campaign's effect on drug use.