AAP inducts former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahampura with supporters in Punjab

Former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahampura has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with supporters, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally welcoming the former legislator into the party on Tuesday. Brahampura is the son of late Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahampura.

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The induction strengthens AAP’s political organisation in the Majha region, according to the party, in the region. The party said the new entrants would help expand its presence across Punjab. Mann said the party would work with Brahampura and his associates to pursue the development of Punjab and its “Rangla Punjab” vision.

Party expands Majha presence

Mann said people with good intentions for society and Punjab were always welcome in AAP. He said Brahampura’s entry, along with that of his supporters, would make the party stronger in Majha as well as across Punjab.

“We will all work together to fulfil the dream of developing Punjab and creating a Rangla Punjab,” Mann said.

The party statement said Brahampura joined AAP with several prominent local figures. They included Kanwardeep Singh Brahampura, Amrik Singh Sarpanch, Harjinder Singh Badshah, Balbir Singh Balli, Jatinder Singh Kairon, Fateh, Block Samiti member Parminder Singh Kairon, Gurbhej Singh Kairon, Lovepreet Singh Kairon, Baljinder Singh Gohalwar, Gauravdeep Singh Khaira, Jagmeet Hundal and Gurpreet Singh.

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The party said the new members had assured its leadership that they would work to take AAP’s policies to households and contribute to Punjab’s development. It also described the induction as a strengthening of the party’s base in the Majha region.

Mann’s political message In a post on X, Mann described Brahampura and the accompanying leaders as a prominent political group from the Majha region joining AAP with a commitment to Punjab’s progress. He said their entry had given the party a boost at the grassroots level.

Mann also said AAP would give the new leaders the “respect and recognition” they deserved and work with them to build a “prosperous ‘Rangla Punjab’”. His post concluded with the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad.”

The chief minister’s remarks framed the induction around organisational expansion and the party’s development agenda. The statement did not provide details of any organisational responsibilities or electoral roles for Brahampura or the other entrants following their induction. It also did not specify any constituency-level plans or future assignments for the new members. The party instead highlighted their role in expanding its reach and communicating its policies.

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The joining adds a former legislator and several local political figures to AAP’s organisation in Majha. The party said the new entrants would work to communicate its policies and support development work in Punjab.