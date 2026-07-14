AAP launches online campaign against E20 petrol, seeks multiple fuel options for consumers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online signature campaign opposing the rollout of E20 petrol, alleging that the fuel has been introduced without adequately addressing concerns raised by vehicle owners. Through the campaign website, StopE20petrol.com, the party is inviting citizens to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister seeking changes to the implementation of the ethanol-blended fuel programme.

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Kejriwal urges Centre to offer conventional petrol alongside E20 Announcing the campaign, Kejriwal said consumers should be given the option to choose between conventional petrol, E10 and E20 at fuel stations instead of being limited to a single fuel option. He alleged that motorists across the country have complained of reduced mileage, engine-related issues and higher maintenance costs after the wider introduction of E20 petrol.

According to Kejriwal, the government has continued with the rollout despite concerns being raised by vehicle owners. He said that in a democracy, governments should respond to public feedback and provide consumers with choices rather than imposing a single option.

The AAP leader also claimed that because E20 petrol has lower energy density than conventional petrol, vehicles deliver lower fuel efficiency. He argued that despite this, consumers continue to pay prices comparable to those of regular petrol, increasing operating costs for households that depend on personal vehicles for daily commuting.

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Campaign seeks lower E20 prices and wider consumer choice Kejriwal said party workers had interacted with motorists at petrol pumps and automobile service centres over the past few days to understand their experience with E20 petrol. According to him, several vehicle owners reported lower mileage and higher expenditure on servicing and repairs. He also alleged that some motorists complained of issues relating to fuel pumps, fuel injectors and engine performance after switching to E20 fuel.

Based on these interactions, the AAP has launched what it describes as the "Stop E20 Petrol" campaign to mobilise public support for changes in the policy. Through the online petition, the party is demanding that the Centre stop what it describes as the forced implementation of E20 petrol without adequate preparation.

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The petition also seeks the continued availability of conventional petrol alongside E20 and E10 at fuel stations so that consumers can decide which fuel is most suitable for their vehicles. In addition, the party has demanded that if E20 continues to be supplied, its retail price should be revised to reflect what it claims is its comparatively lower energy content.

Kejriwal alleged that the government has so far not responded adequately to concerns raised by vehicle owners and urged citizens to register their views by signing the online petition. He said the campaign aims to persuade the Centre to reconsider its implementation strategy and adopt what the party describes as a more consumer-friendly approach to ethanol-blended fuel.

The Centre has promoted ethanol blending as part of its broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower carbon emissions and support domestic ethanol production. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has maintained that E20-compatible vehicles are designed to operate on the blended fuel, while automobile manufacturers have been progressively introducing vehicles capable of using E20 petrol. The AAP's campaign adds a political dimension to the ongoing debate over the pace and manner of implementing higher ethanol blends in the country's transport sector.

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