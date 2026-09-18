AAP leader Baltej Pannu questions BJP’s anti-drug campaign and Punjab record

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab media in-charge and Nasha Mukti Morcha chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu has questioned the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, challenging the party to explain its record during its participation in the Punjab government between 2007 and 2017. Pannu alleged that the BJP was selectively focusing on Punjab’s drug problem while not addressing similar concerns in other states, including neighbouring Haryana.

Speaking at a press conference, Pannu questioned why the BJP had not undertaken a sustained anti-drug campaign during the period when it was part of the state government. He also raised questions about an Enforcement Directorate investigation into the drug network, alleging that the probe was stalled when names were emerging and that officer Niranjan Singh was transferred.

Political accountability and enforcement Pannu said the BJP should explain what action it was taking to prevent drugs from entering Punjab, particularly through the international border. He pointed out that the sensitive districts being highlighted in the debate were border districts under the Border Security Force (BSF), which comes under the central government.

He asked the BJP to clarify what the Centre and the BSF were doing to prevent cross-border drug smuggling, arguing that political campaigns should not replace concrete enforcement measures. His comments were framed as a response to what he described as selective political targeting of Punjab.

Pannu said the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had launched the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign after coming to power in 2022. He stated that Punjab Police was taking sustained action against drug networks and that the state government was working with the BSF to curb cross-border trafficking. He also said Punjab had deployed its own anti-drone system.

The claims regarding the earlier investigation, political responsibility and the extent of drug-related challenges in different states were presented by Pannu during the press conference. The supplied statement does not provide independent findings or responses from the BJP, the ED or the BSF on the allegations raised.

Sports infrastructure and youth participation Pannu also linked Punjab’s response to drugs with the expansion of sporting opportunities. He said more than 25,000 young people had participated in a recent youth run in Bathinda, describing the participation as an indication of growing interest in sports.

He further stated that the Bhagwant Mann government had built 3,100 sports grounds across the state, with around 750 already dedicated to the public. According to Pannu, these facilities were intended to provide opportunities for children, young people and multiple generations to participate in sports.

The AAP spokesperson also referred to Punjab’s representation in national sporting teams. He said nine players from the state were part of the Indian hockey team, including athletes from border districts, and that Punjab had representation in India’s national cricket teams.

Pannu argued that these sporting achievements challenged what he called negative portrayals of Punjab as a state affected by drugs. He said the government’s campaign would continue with a focus on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation, alongside enforcement.