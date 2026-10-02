AAP leader seeks answers from SGPC over Bahrain woman's extended stay at sarai

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab state media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday raised questions about the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) handling of allegations concerning a woman from Bahrain who reportedly stayed at SGPC-run sarais in Sri Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference, Pannu sought clarification on the circumstances under which the woman was allegedly allowed to stay at a sarai for around eight months. He questioned whether such an extended stay by a single woman was permitted under the SGPC’s rules governing accommodation at its facilities.

Pannu also referred to an audio recording involving Shiromani Akali Dal leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and the woman. He alleged that the recording raised questions about the circumstances of her stay and allegations of harassment involving SGPC member and Akali Dal senior vice-president Amarjit Singh Chawla.

The allegations have not been independently verified The contents and context of the audio recording, as well as the allegations referred to by Pannu, would need to be examined by the relevant investigating authorities.

The AAP leader also questioned public statements concerning the woman’s character and background. He asked why she was brought to the sarai and allowed to remain there for an extended period if party or SGPC functionaries were aware of the circumstances surrounding her stay.

Pannu separately raised questions about alleged financial transactions linked to the episode. He sought details of the amount of money allegedly transferred, its source, the recipients and how the funds were accounted for. The material released from the press conference did not provide documentary evidence establishing the alleged transactions.

He also questioned the inquiry committee constituted by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, particularly its composition and its ability to examine allegations involving senior members of the organisation. Pannu called for greater transparency and said relevant records should be examined as part of the process.

On the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Pannu said the SGPC and Akali Dal should cooperate with the Punjab Police investigation. He also questioned why an independent inquiry could not be considered if there were concerns about the current investigation, suggesting that a former judge or former police officer could examine the matter.

The controversy has raised questions about the rules governing accommodation at SGPC-run sarais and the circumstances surrounding the woman’s prolonged stay. It has also brought allegations concerning individual office-bearers and reported financial transactions into the public domain.