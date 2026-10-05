AAP leaders detained at India Gate during protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar

AAP leaders and Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) volunteers were detained at India Gate on Sunday after marching from Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation, according to the party.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar and other party workers were taken into custody and put into buses. AAP alleged that police personnel manhandled protesters during the detention and said Bharadwaj was grabbed by his legs and lifted upside down, after which he experienced difficulty breathing.

The party’s account of the detention was followed by criticism from its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who said, “The police brutality is absolutely shocking. PM Modi has even surpassed Hitler.”

Bharadwaj, speaking after his detention, alleged that police personnel picked him up and threw him around “as if I am a football”. He said he was carried with his legs up and head down and alleged that police were behaving badly with leaders and journalists. He also questioned why, despite the police presence, an FIR had not been registered against an ACP whom he referred to during the protest.

Electoral process under scrutiny Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said questions concerning the electoral process and the right to vote could not be addressed through police action. “The vote is ours, the Constitution is ours and democracy is ours too,” he said, adding that such questions should be answered through transparency and facts.

Jha further alleged that the police were trying to protect Kumar and accused the Chief Election Commissioner of taking away people’s voting rights and helping form the BJP government through what he described as “vote-chori”. He said the protest would continue until Kumar was removed.

Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also demanded Kumar’s resignation and alleged that votes of poor people had been deleted. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of protecting the CEC and said AAP’s movement would continue from the streets to the House until its demands were fulfilled.

AAP framed the demonstration around its allegations concerning the electoral process and voting rights. The claims about police conduct and Kumar’s actions were made by party leaders and were not independently established in the material provided.