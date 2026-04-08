AAP march in Uttar Pradesh flags unemployment, seeks allowance for jobless youth

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued its “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” padyatra in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with the march entering Hathras district on its third day. Led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the campaign is focused on employment generation and social justice issues.

The march began in Agra and moved through Khandoli before reaching Hathras via Sadabad. Party workers and local residents joined the procession at multiple points, with organisers stating that participants included youth, small traders and community representatives.

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Addressing gatherings along the route, Singh raised concerns over employment trends in the state. He cited figures indicating a gap between the number of job applicants and available vacancies, and referred to reported instances of examination disruptions, including paper leaks and cancellations in recent recruitment processes.

Singh also referred to data related to the rural employment guarantee programme, stating that the number of households completing 100 days of work had declined in recent years. He linked this to broader concerns around income security and availability of work in rural areas.

On social justice issues, Singh cited reported cases of crimes against women and members of marginalised communities from different districts, stating that these raised questions about access to justice and law enforcement. He added that governance frameworks should address concerns across social groups.

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The AAP leader called on the state government to either increase employment opportunities or provide an unemployment allowance of ₹10,000 per month to eligible youth. He said the party would continue to raise these demands through public campaigns and legislative platforms.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey, who accompanied the march, said the padyatra was part of a broader outreach effort to highlight employment and welfare-related concerns. He added that participation in the march indicated engagement with these issues among sections of the public.