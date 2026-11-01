AAP names 40 candidates in first list for 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, beginning its candidate selection process several months ahead of the polls. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has been named as the party's candidate from Dhuri.

The list was finalised at a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) in New Delhi, chaired by national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP said the selection process followed a public survey and that the candidates were chosen after considering the response they received from voters.

The early announcement is expected to give the candidates time to engage with people in their constituencies and present the work of the state government. Mann said the party was announcing its nominees three to four months before the elections so they could take the government's work to voters.

Kejriwal congratulated the 40 candidates and asked party members to aim for a performance better than the one recorded in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. He said the tickets had been allotted following a survey conducted among the public and called on the party to surpass its previous electoral record in 2027.

Mann also described the announcement as a reflection of the party's preparations and confidence in the work of the state government. He congratulated the nominees and asked party workers to strengthen their engagement with people at the grassroots level. The party's stated objective, he said, was to continue its journey towards a 'Rangla Punjab'.

Public survey cited as basis for candidate selection Speaking to reporters after the PAC meeting, Mann said the party had held extensive discussions on the allocation of tickets. He said candidates who received a positive response in the public survey and were approved by people had been included in the list.

The chief minister said the list included new faces as well as candidates who had previously contested elections. He expressed hope that all 40 nominees would win their respective constituencies. Mann also described AAP as a relatively young political party, noting that it was around 12 to 13 years old, and asserted that the party faced no competition in the upcoming election.

Mann's remarks also focused on the performance of his government. He cited the distribution of grants to villages, road construction and work on village ponds under the Thapar and Seechewal models. He also referred to employment, the opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics and the upgradation of schools as areas where the government had undertaken work.

These claims are likely to form part of the party's pitch to voters as candidates begin their constituency-level outreach. The early announcement, Mann said, would provide nominees with time to explain the government's work to residents. He also criticised the Congress for delaying candidate announcements, alleging that the party remained concerned about possible rebellion and independent candidates.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia congratulated the candidates in a post on X. He asked them to visit households, listen to residents and work towards strengthening public trust. Sisodia also expressed confidence that the Mann-led government would return to power.

Candidates named across 40 constituencies The first list covers constituencies across Punjab, including seats in the Majha, Doaba and Malwa regions. In the first part of the list, AAP has named Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan and Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar.

The party has also fielded Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar, Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa from Hoshiarpur, Ishank Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Santosh Kataria from Balachaur, Dinesh Chadha from Rupnagar, Kulwant Singh from S.A.S. Nagar and Lakhbir Singh Rai from Fatehgarh Sahib.

For Amloh, the candidate is Gurinder Singh Garry Warring, while Jagtar Singh Diyalpura has been named for Samrala. The Ludhiana seats feature Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola from Ludhiana East, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from Atam Nagar, Ashok Prashar Pappi from Ludhiana Central, Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West and Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North. Manwinder Singh Giaspura will contest from Payal.

The remaining candidates are Manjit Singh Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand from Baghapurana, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos from Dharamkot, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy from Jalalabad, Narinderpal Singh Sawna from Fazilka, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from Muktsar, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Amolak Singh from Jaitu, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh, Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur, Kulwant Singh Pandori from Mehal Kalan, Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra from Amargarh, Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri and Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala.