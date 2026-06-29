AAP pitches cultural-spiritual outreach in Punjab

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday unveiled a broad religious and cultural outreach programme in Punjab, combining temple redevelopment, devotional events and expanded pilgrimage schemes, while the BJP-led Delhi government announced tighter compliance rules for coaching institutes.

At a devotional event titled “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shivji Ke Naam” in Amritsar, Kejriwal announced that a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita and Luv-Kush would be constructed near the Bhagwan Valmiki temple.

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The announcements come as AAP attempts to deepen engagement with religious and cultural themes in Punjab ahead of future electoral cycles.

Kejriwal also said the Punjab government would expand its Mukhyamantri Teerath Yatra Yojana by adding routes to Salasar-Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan. The new circuits are expected to begin around August and target nearly 1.5 lakh pilgrims.

In addition, the Punjab government plans to organise the devotional programme “Ek Shaam Shivji Ke Naam” in all 22 cities of the state and stage the play “Hamare Ram” free of cost across Punjab from August 1.

The AAP chief also highlighted the ₹80 crore redevelopment of Patiala’s Kali Mata temple, which he said would be completed by September.