The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab has urged the BJP-led Central Government to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor ahead of the 557th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, citing the religious sentiments of Sikh devotees awaiting access to the shrine. The demand was raised on Monday by party MP Malvinder Singh Kang and chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who questioned the Centre’s decision to keep the corridor closed.

Kang said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveying the concerns of the global Sikh community and seeking the corridor’s immediate reopening. The party said the continued closure was affecting devotees who wished to pay obeisance at the historic shrine.

Appeal ahead of Parkash Purab Kang said Sri Kartarpur Sahib had immense religious and historical significance as the place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent a considerable part of his life and shared the message of “Kirat Karo”. With the 557th Parkash Purab approaching, he urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the corridor was reopened in time for devotees to visit the shrine.

He said the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world should be respected and that the Centre should act without further delay. The party’s appeal comes ahead of the annual observance, when devotees seek an opportunity to visit the place associated with the founder of Sikhism.

Dhaliwal, speaking at Dera Baba Nanak, said Sikh devotees gathered on the 15th of every month to pray for the reopening of the corridor. He described it as unfortunate that their repeated prayers and appeals had not resulted in access being restored.

Security rationale questioned Dhaliwal questioned the Centre’s stated security concerns, asking why trade with Pakistan could continue through other routes, including Gujarat’s ports, while pilgrims remained unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib. He said the government should explain the distinction between allowing commercial activity and restricting religious visits.

The AAP leader alleged that the continued closure was political rather than solely a security-related decision. He accused the BJP-led government of discriminating against Punjab and the Sikh community, and said religious sentiments should not be affected by political considerations.

Dhaliwal also referred to businesses linked to industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani while questioning why commercial links with Pakistan could continue through routes connected to Gujarat’s ports. These remarks were part of his criticism of the Centre’s position on the corridor.