AAP protests across Punjab, alleges central agencies used to pressure Mann govt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab held protests in Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Barnala on Wednesday, accusing the BJP-led Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to pressure Opposition-ruled governments. CBI searches had been conducted at eight locations in Punjab and Chandigarh in a corruption case involving Mann’s Officer on Special Duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others. AAP leaders described the action as politically motivated.

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The party said the central agencies were being used to create pressure on governments that are not led by the BJP and alleged that similar tactics had been seen in other states.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the CBI searches were intended to defame the Mann government and claimed that nothing was found during the operation. He also questioned why the ED and CBI were not acting in Haryana over what he described as a ₹650 crore scam.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur, who led the protest in Amritsar, alleged that the raids had sounded the poll bugle in Punjab. She claimed the BJP was resorting to central agencies because it could not match the development work of the Mann government.

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Opposition pressure alleged In Ludhiana, MLA Ashok Parashar led a protest march in which participants carried placards and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal alleged that the BJP was trying to stop AAP and Mann through central agencies and claimed that the party was acting with the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.

The party leaders repeatedly linked the agency action to the approaching Punjab elections and framed the protests as opposition to what they described as pressure. Their statements focused on the use of investigative agencies, the record of the Mann government and the ability of political parties to seek votes from the public.

The CBI action followed a Punjab and Haryana High Court direction to register a case and investigate allegations of corruption linked to the Chief Minister’s Office.

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Election rhetoric intensifies At Barnala, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer alleged that the BJP uses the ED and CBI like party wings to act against political opponents before elections. He said AAP had anticipated such action.

Hayer also claimed that the BJP lacked candidates to contest 117 Punjab constituencies and said voters, rather than central agencies, would decide the election. He further claimed that people had already decided to re-elect Bhagwant Mann as chief minister and said the party was prepared to face the BJP’s campaign in Punjab.