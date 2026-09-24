AAP protests ED raids in Mohali, alleges pressure ahead of Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the GMADA office in Mohali on Thursday against Enforcement Directorate raids, with party leaders and workers surrounding the ED teams and raising slogans against the BJP-led Central government. The demonstration was led by AAP Punjab working president and Batala MLA Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, with a large number of party workers taking part.

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During the protest, AAP workers raised the slogan, “Jab Jab Modi Darta Hai, Police Ko Aage Karta Hai”. Kalsi said the approaching Punjab elections had been accompanied by what he described as increased ED activity, alleging that the central agency was being used to put pressure on AAP and divert its attention from campaigning.

“The election season is approaching in Punjab, but for the BJP it means ‘Enforcement Directorate (ED) season’ because it wants to suppress and put pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Kalsi said.

He alleged that the BJP had also attempted to influence the Delhi elections and was now using a similar approach in Punjab. According to Kalsi, the BJP wanted to prevent the AAP government from returning to power in the state because it viewed another AAP government as a threat.

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AAP alleges election pressure Kalsi claimed that despite prolonged raids and investigations, the ED had so far found nothing against AAP leaders. He alleged that central agencies were being used to put pressure on Punjab shortly before the Assembly elections and said ED activity had suddenly increased as the polls approached.

AAP leaders at the demonstration said the timing and manner of the ED action amounted to an attempt to intimidate and threaten government officials. They alleged that the continuing raids before the elections reflected pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Kalsi said the party believed the raids were intended to divert attention from its election campaign. He also alleged that the BJP was seeking to use investigative agencies to influence the political environment in Punjab before voting.

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Kalsi opposes ‘high-handedness’ The AAP working president said the party’s workers would continue to oppose what he described as pressure through central agencies. He said the people of Punjab and AAP workers would not tolerate the BJP’s “high-handedness” in the state.

The protest focused on the timing of the raids and their alleged impact on government officials ahead of the Punjab elections. Kalsi maintained that the ED activity was intended to pressure AAP and affect its campaign.

The party said its protest focused on the alleged use of central agencies during the election period and concerns over the raids.