AAP Punjab Youth Wing holds ‘Punjab Youth Run 2026’ in Mohali

The Punjab Youth Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a 5.5-km marathon in Mohali on Sunday as part of its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, bringing together thousands of participants to promote sports, fitness and healthy living.

The ‘Punjab Youth Run 2026’ started from Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib and saw participation from youngsters, sportspersons, women, senior citizens and other residents from across Punjab. Participants received T-shirts and participation medals, while winners were awarded cash prizes of up to ₹11,000, according to the AAP Punjab Youth Wing.

The event was positioned by the party as an initiative to encourage young people to take up sports and physical activity as part of efforts to address drug abuse in the state.

Youth Wing plans events in four cities AAP Punjab Youth Wing president and MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura said similar marathon events would be organised in Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana.

According to Lalpura, the objective of holding the events across different parts of Punjab is to expand the message around fitness, sports and a drug-free lifestyle. He said the participation in the Mohali event showed public interest in initiatives centred on health and fitness.

Lalpura also described the event as an initiative for Punjab and its residents, rather than solely a political programme.

Sports infrastructure and funding AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who attended the event, said connecting young people with playgrounds and sports was important in efforts to tackle drug abuse.

Hayer also referred to the Punjab government's sports budget, saying it had risen from around ₹150 crore when he took charge of the Sports Department to approximately ₹1,800 crore currently.

He urged participants to continue exercising beyond the marathon and incorporate activities such as walking, running and regular exercise into their daily routines.

The comments come as sports and youth participation remain part of the broader policy and political discourse around addressing drug abuse in Punjab.

Emphasis on regular physical activity AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang also addressed the event and congratulated the organisers and participants. He said fitness and physical activity should become part of people's everyday lives.

Kang said programmes that encourage young people to participate in sports and adopt healthier habits are important in efforts to promote a drug-free Punjab. He also appreciated the participation of people from different age groups.

The Youth Wing said the participation of children, young people, women and senior citizens demonstrated the broad interest in the event.

Expanding the campaign beyond Mohali The AAP Punjab Youth Wing said it plans to organise similar programmes in other cities as part of its ongoing campaign. The proposed events in Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana are expected to combine marathon activities with messaging around fitness and sports.

While sporting events are being used as a public engagement tool, the party has linked the initiative specifically to its campaign against drug abuse. The organisers said the focus would remain on encouraging young people to spend more time on physical activity and sports.