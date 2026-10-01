AAP questions focus on Punjab after Gujarat drug seizure

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ rally in Jalandhar by questioning the focus on Punjab and raising concerns about drug networks operating through other states. The party said Shah should address the wider interstate drug supply chain and ongoing investigations rather than make Punjab the central focus of the anti-drug campaign.

The statement came on the same day as a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard in which 526 kg of methamphetamine and heroin, valued at more than ₹3,000 crore, was seized. AAP said the seizure had again raised questions about drug routes operating through Gujarat. The allegations and interpretations were made by the party in its statement.

Questions over interstate supply AAP alleged that Gujarat has emerged as a major gateway for drugs and said Shah should start his ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’ from Gujarat rather than Punjab if the Centre is serious about the goal of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’.

The party claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government had already disrupted the supply-chain networks of drug peddlers in Punjab and that some traffickers were moving towards neighbouring BJP-ruled states. AAP also said an estimated 80% of pharmaceutical tablets and capsules available in Punjab originate outside the state, with links to Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other states.

According to AAP, Punjab Police has disrupted cross-border supply and is now dealing with an interstate drug network. The party questioned what governments in other states were doing if consignments were entering Punjab from outside.

Call for wider action AAP also questioned why an anti-drug campaign should begin and end with Punjab when major seizures were taking place elsewhere. It asked why large consignments were being intercepted on the western maritime route, why pharmaceutical drugs were allegedly entering Punjab from other states and what action was being taken against interstate suppliers.

The party also sought an update on the central investigation into a ₹6,000-crore drug case. AAP said these issues required answers from the Centre alongside action against drug networks outside Punjab.