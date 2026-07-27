AAP says around 500 students assisted through helpline after protest detentions, legal team continues support

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday claimed it has extended legal and other assistance to nearly 500 students and youths detained during the Jantar Mantar protest and the Parliament March in Delhi, saying its legal team has been working round the clock to provide support to those taken into custody. According to the party, the assistance has been provided through the AAP Student Helpline (8588833548), which was launched to help students requiring legal or medical aid during the ongoing agitation. The party said the helpline has been receiving continuous calls and messages from students and youths seeking assistance, and that legal teams have been coordinating with police stations and affected families.

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Party claims Kejriwal visited police station, legal team secured release of detained students According to AAP, the legal assistance initiative is being carried out on the directions of party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The party claimed that Kejriwal personally visited Mandir Marg police station, where several students had been detained following the protests.

AAP alleged that Kejriwal met the detained students and told them that he would remain at the police station until they were released. The party further claimed that following his intervention and continued efforts by the legal team, around 70 to 80 students detained at Mandir Marg police station, Parliament Street police station and other locations were subsequently released.

The party also claimed that its volunteers and legal team assisted students in other parts of the city. According to AAP, some students from the Ashok Vihar area were safely brought out, while another student who had gone missing during the protests was traced and reunited with family members.

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AAP said the issue should not be viewed merely as a political matter but as one concerning the rights and welfare of students and young people. The party said it launched a dedicated helpline to provide legal as well as medical assistance so that students facing difficult situations do not feel isolated or unsupported.

AAP says peaceful protest is a constitutional right Referring to its role in previous public movements, AAP claimed it has consistently stood alongside people during mass protests. The party cited its support for farmers during the farmers' movement and said it was extending similar assistance to students and youths participating in the current demonstrations.

According to the party, peaceful protest and expressing one's views are constitutional rights guaranteed in a democracy. It said supporting students during such circumstances is both a social and moral responsibility, adding that the party's legal teams continue to visit police stations and other relevant locations to provide assistance wherever required.

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AAP further claimed that its volunteers remain in constant touch with students through the helpline, coordinating legal support and responding to requests from those affected by the police action during the protests.

The party said around 500 students and youths have so far received legal and other necessary assistance through the helpline. It added that no student participating in the ongoing agitation at Jantar Mantar would be left without support and that efforts to safeguard the rights of students and provide legal assistance would continue in the coming days.