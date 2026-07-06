AAP says Congress, BJP and Akali Dal have formed ‘Team A, B, C’ against Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging that the three opposition parties were acting in coordination to target Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann because they had “no answer” to the work being done by the AAP government.

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Baltej Pannu accuses opposition parties of coordinating attacks on Punjab government Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu claimed that the Congress had become directionless and was more occupied with internal factionalism than addressing issues concerning Punjab and its people. He said the ongoing infighting within the Congress reflected the party’s “political bankruptcy”.

“The Congress, BJP and Akali Dal have effectively become Team A, B and C. Their only agenda is to target Bhagwant Singh Mann because they cannot counter the performance of the AAP government,” Pannu said.

He alleged that Congress and BJP leaders in Punjab were functioning in complete coordination, pointing out that Congress leaders were commenting on BJP matters while BJP leaders were interfering in Congress affairs. According to him, this reflected a growing political understanding between the two parties.

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Pannu also took a swipe at the BJP in Punjab, saying the party had effectively become a “Congress wing” because many of its current leaders were formerly associated with the Congress. He further referred to senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that the political significance of the meeting was clear despite explanations offered by Congress leaders.

AAP highlights welfare measures and accuses opposition of hypocrisy Highlighting the achievements of the Bhagwant Mann government, Pannu said that for the first time in decades, canal water had reached tail-end villages across Punjab. He added that nearly 90 per cent of households in the state were receiving zero electricity bills because of the government’s scheme providing 600 units of free power.

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He further claimed that farmers were now getting uninterrupted daytime electricity supply and canal water, while more than 34 lakh women had already started receiving financial assistance promised by the AAP government. According to him, the remaining eligible beneficiaries would begin receiving payments from August 1.

Pannu criticised the Congress for focusing more on leadership struggles than governance or public issues. “One day Congress leaders say Charanjit Singh Channi is in Delhi for meetings, the next day they say Bhupesh Baghel is meeting Punjab Congress leaders. The entire party is waiting for directions from the high command,” he remarked.

The AAP leader also accused the Congress of double standards, saying the party had repeatedly attacked AAP in the past by alleging that it was controlled from Delhi, while Congress itself now depended on instructions from its central leadership.

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The remarks came amid escalating political tensions in Punjab following Congress attacks on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over an alleged objectionable viral video controversy. According to PTI, Punjab Congress leaders recently called for a social boycott of Mann and demanded his resignation along with the registration of an FIR under the anti-sacrilege law.

Senior Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had alleged that Mann hurt Sikh sentiments and challenged the authority of the Akal Takht.

Pannu dismissed the opposition’s criticism and alleged that Congress, BJP and SAD lacked any vision or roadmap for Punjab’s development. He said the traditional parties never wanted Punjab’s people to receive free electricity, canal water, financial assistance for women or improved healthcare benefits.

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Concluding his address, Pannu alleged that political bargaining between Congress and BJP was already underway in Punjab and claimed that many Congress leaders were preparing to switch sides. “Punjab’s people are watching everything closely and they will reject this opportunistic politics,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)